The Frozen Costco Salmon That Deserves A Spot In Your Cart
It can be overwhelming navigating the frozen seafood aisle of Costco, but with a little knowledge about what to look for (check out our ranking of Costco prepared frozen seafood items), it's possible to save some time and head right for the brands that won't disappoint. If it's salmon you are after, there are several options. Though this brand is the worst frozen seafood you can buy at Costco, there is another brand that is absolutely worth including in your cart. For fans of cold-smoked salmon (not to be confused with lox or hot-smoked salmon), Costco's Nanuk cold-smoked Pacific coho salmon is one of them.
Starting with the fact that Nanuk sustainably sources its salmon and partners with companies that employ responsible fishing and aquaculture practices, this cold-smoked salmon also hits the right marks when it comes to quality. Its salmon features a consistent color, just enough smoke for flavor, and most importantly, a silky, but firm, texture. High in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, cold-smoked salmon is the ideal addition to a charcuterie board, and perfect for making canapés, eggs benedict, or adding to a bagel for a luxurious breakfast protein boost.
What makes Nanuk smoked salmon so good
Nanuk cold-smoked Pacific coho salmon has just three ingredients: salmon, salt, and natural wood smoke. What you need to know about smoked salmon is the smoking process involves salting the salmon and then exposing it to wood smoke for an extended period of time. This not only infuses the salmon with a subtle smoke flavor, but it also preserves it as a result of the antimicrobial compounds present in the smoke. This all-natural process is different than other brands of smoked salmon that may add sugar or preservatives, such as sodium nitrate, to prevent microbial growth.
The absence of additives, preservatives, and artificial flavorings in Nanuk cold-smoked coho salmon means all you are getting is fresh, sustainably sourced smoked salmon. This, combined with the fact that Nanuk bears the responsible fisheries' Aquaculture Stewardship Council logo on its package guarantees sustainability is more than just something the company talks about on its website. If you are looking for an environmentally conscious seafood producer that doesn't compromise on taste and texture, do not skip Nanuk cold-smoked salmon the next time you are at Costco.