The Frozen Costco Salmon That Deserves A Spot In Your Cart

It can be overwhelming navigating the frozen seafood aisle of Costco, but with a little knowledge about what to look for (check out our ranking of Costco prepared frozen seafood items), it's possible to save some time and head right for the brands that won't disappoint. If it's salmon you are after, there are several options. Though this brand is the worst frozen seafood you can buy at Costco, there is another brand that is absolutely worth including in your cart. For fans of cold-smoked salmon (not to be confused with lox or hot-smoked salmon), Costco's Nanuk cold-smoked Pacific coho salmon is one of them.

Starting with the fact that Nanuk sustainably sources its salmon and partners with companies that employ responsible fishing and aquaculture practices, this cold-smoked salmon also hits the right marks when it comes to quality. Its salmon features a consistent color, just enough smoke for flavor, and most importantly, a silky, but firm, texture. High in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, cold-smoked salmon is the ideal addition to a charcuterie board, and perfect for making canapés, eggs benedict, or adding to a bagel for a luxurious breakfast protein boost.