Can Wine Be Used For Jell-O Shots?
Nothing gets the party going quite like Jell-O shots. With a variety of colors and customizations perfect for spooky, festive, or patriotic occasions, making these treats is a fun and easy way to bring adults together. While vodka is traditionally the alcohol of choice for Jell-O shots, you may be surprised to learn that it's not the only option. In fact, you can easily elevate gelatin shots by making them with wine instead.
To find out how to make tasty and elegant wine Jell-O shots in no time, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Peter Som – a lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and award-winning fashion designer. To Som, those who are skeptical about using this type of alcohol in their gelatin shots should put their reservations aside. "You can absolutely make a more grown-up version of Jell-O shots using wine — it's a fun twist that feels a little more sophisticated. Because wine has a lower alcohol content than vodka, you don't have to worry about the gelatin setting — it'll firm up just fine," he said.
Som says the lower alcohol content of wine is beneficial for Jell-O shots as too much alcohol will make it difficult for gelatin to set. The lower alcohol content of wine also means that these shots won't be as potent as vodka-based Jell-O shots. Plus, with wine's layered notes of oak, smoke, and fruit, these treats will also have a more nuanced flavor.
How to choose the perfect wine and Jell-O
To start making wine Jell-O shots, first think about the type of wine you want to use. "Use wine that you'd actually drink (don't break the bank here — an inexpensive drinkable wine is just fine) — something crisp and bright if you're going white or rosé, or something juicy and soft if you're going red," author Peter Som said. For the best results, you might want to choose a fruity, sweet, or semi-sweet wine that pairs well with the sugary gelatin. Avoid using very dry wines that could result in a bitter flavor. Some popular options for white wine Jell-O shots include moscato, pinot grigio, and sauvignon blanc. For red wine shots, zinfandel, pinot noir, cabernet, and moscato are commonly used. Rosé is another popular choice, and you can also make bubbly Jell-O shots with champagne or sparkling wine.
As far as whether to use plain gelatin or fruit-flavored Jell-O, Som says that choice is also up to you. "If you want more control (and a subtler, more elegant flavor), go with plain gelatin and flavor it with the wine and maybe a splash of fruit juice or liqueur — say, rosé with a hint of St-Germain. Using fruit Jell-O is easier and nostalgic, but it can potentially overpower the wine," he said. If you do opt for fruity Jell-O, choose a flavor that complements your wine, like pairing white wine with citrus flavors or rosé with strawberry.
Other tips and tasty combinations
When making wine Jell-O shots, lifestyle expert Peter Som advises not to heat all of the wine at once. "Heat just enough of the wine to dissolve the gelatin, then stir in the rest off the heat so you don't cook off all the flavor or alcohol." After simmering some of the wine, remove it from the heat and mix in the gelatin powder and the rest of the chilled wine. The heated wine helps dissolve the gelatin, while the cold wine helps retain the alcohol content in the shots. Pour the mixture into cups and refrigerate for at least four hours to allow the Jell-O shots to set.
There are endless ways to customize wine Jell-O shots, but Som has a few ideas for some truly yummy combinations. "I love pairing rosé with strawberry or peach Jell-O — it's sunny and light, like a little hit of summer. Sparkling wine with lemon gelatin is another chic combo — it feels fancy and refreshing. For red wine, think cherry or pomegranate Jell-O, which plays up the fruitiness of the wine beautifully," he said. Another fruity and elegant idea is a sangria Jell-O shot. Typically made with red wine, fruit juice, and various fruits, this shot is essentially a delicious glass of the Spanish wine-based punch in gelatin form. Simply add diced fruit like raspberries, apples, and oranges to your cups or shot glasses before pouring in your wine, berry juice, and gelatin mixture. Voila!