Can Wine Be Used For Jell-O Shots?

Nothing gets the party going quite like Jell-O shots. With a variety of colors and customizations perfect for spooky, festive, or patriotic occasions, making these treats is a fun and easy way to bring adults together. While vodka is traditionally the alcohol of choice for Jell-O shots, you may be surprised to learn that it's not the only option. In fact, you can easily elevate gelatin shots by making them with wine instead.

To find out how to make tasty and elegant wine Jell-O shots in no time, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Peter Som – a lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and award-winning fashion designer. To Som, those who are skeptical about using this type of alcohol in their gelatin shots should put their reservations aside. "You can absolutely make a more grown-up version of Jell-O shots using wine — it's a fun twist that feels a little more sophisticated. Because wine has a lower alcohol content than vodka, you don't have to worry about the gelatin setting — it'll firm up just fine," he said.

Som says the lower alcohol content of wine is beneficial for Jell-O shots as too much alcohol will make it difficult for gelatin to set. The lower alcohol content of wine also means that these shots won't be as potent as vodka-based Jell-O shots. Plus, with wine's layered notes of oak, smoke, and fruit, these treats will also have a more nuanced flavor.