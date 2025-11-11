Don't Toss That Leftover Pie Crust! Turn It Into Another Simple Dessert Instead

With so many fall and winter holidays around the corner, most home chefs are gearing up to prepare an epic assortment of seasonal snack dips, main meals, and sweet-tasting desserts. Speaking of dessert, besides whipping up a batch of three-ingredient fall cookies made with boxed cake mix, pumpkin puree, and chocolate chips; there's a solid chance you'll also prepare one or two homemade pies during the season. Though, preparing these classic confections often leaves you with excess filling or pie crust.

This begs the question: Is there a simple way to repurpose leftover pie dough? Fortunately, you no longer have to discard the extras. Especially if you're down to make another dessert, there's an easy way to turn pie crust leftovers into visually-appealing, easy-to-make cookies. Better yet, to make these alternative treats, you only need a few ingredients. To make this basic recipe, simply press together your pie crust scraps to form a ball. Then, once chilled, roll the dough out flat and use seasonal cookie cutters to cut out whimsical shapes. Lastly, before baking, cover your pie crust cut-outs with egg wash and cinnamon sugar for a sparkly-sweet finishing touch.

Pie crust cookies can be made with either homemade or store-bought pie crust. Sure enough, one way to make the most out of store-bought pie crust is to sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on it. Though, if you're looking to get more creative with your pie crust cookie recipe, consider incorporating more ingredients for an extra-special bite.