​​The Yummy 3-Ingredient Fall Cookie That Starts With A Box Of Cake Mix

When the first leaves fall off the trees and the storefront signs begin to beckon one and all with fall delights, you may be feeling ready to channel your inner baker and get to work whipping up treats that incorporate autumn flavors, like chocolate chip cookies with pumpkin. Or, you can flip the script with a fall cookie hack that is about as bare bones as you can get to turn out something homemade. If you can believe this, you don't even need anything refrigerated to churn out this warm, satisfying treat.

These easy back-pocket cookie gems are anchored by a box of vanilla cake mix (any brand will do, and you could even use a gluten-free one). The cake mix comes together with a can of pumpkin puree (almost like a dump cake recipe, a similar hack using a boxed cake mix and cans of fruit). The third pumpkin cookie ingredient is a generous helping of chocolate chips (dealer's choice on the chips, whether dark, white, or skip them if you prefer). If you have pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon on hand, a sprinkle will be the final addition that takes your bake into peak fall spice territory.