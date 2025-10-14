The Yummy 3-Ingredient Fall Cookie That Starts With A Box Of Cake Mix
When the first leaves fall off the trees and the storefront signs begin to beckon one and all with fall delights, you may be feeling ready to channel your inner baker and get to work whipping up treats that incorporate autumn flavors, like chocolate chip cookies with pumpkin. Or, you can flip the script with a fall cookie hack that is about as bare bones as you can get to turn out something homemade. If you can believe this, you don't even need anything refrigerated to churn out this warm, satisfying treat.
These easy back-pocket cookie gems are anchored by a box of vanilla cake mix (any brand will do, and you could even use a gluten-free one). The cake mix comes together with a can of pumpkin puree (almost like a dump cake recipe, a similar hack using a boxed cake mix and cans of fruit). The third pumpkin cookie ingredient is a generous helping of chocolate chips (dealer's choice on the chips, whether dark, white, or skip them if you prefer). If you have pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon on hand, a sprinkle will be the final addition that takes your bake into peak fall spice territory.
Making these cakey pumpkin cookies is as easy as child's play
These pumpkin cookies come together so easily that you could turn them out in an office or dorm kitchen or get help from even the youngest would-be bakers (and you could probably gamify it and set a timer to see if you can finish in under 30 minutes — just don't forget to pre-heat the oven). No special kitchen tools for this one, just a quick mix together and then you can flatten out small balls of the dough onto a cookie sheet. Then, you're about a 15 minute bake time from a warm, fall-inspired treat.
The packaged and non-perishable combo that results in these cake-like, tender cookies is almost toy-like in its simplicity. So, channel your inner Easy-Bake Oven vibes and surprise someone you care about with a warm nod to fall in afternoon treat form. If you are ready to up your baking game a level, next time you may want to tackle one of these easy cookies for beginners.