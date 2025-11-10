The Korean BBQ Dish That's Just As Craveable As The Meat
Korean BBQ has become increasingly popular in the past few years, perhaps following Korean culture's spread across the globe. Its communal setup and delicious meat options — which you usually cook on the table — make the hands-on experience even more exciting. But Korean BBQ is more than just its meat. We're not talking about merely enjoying banchan, the Korean BBQ side dishes that are served on the table, but something more hearty and comforting. Chowhound spoke with Sam Yoo, chef and owner of Golden Hof, who exclusively told us that jjigae — or stew — is a craveable dish that perfectly complements the whole Korean BBQ experience.
He further explains why, saying, "Soups and stews are so essential. ... It's all about how Korean food is always eaten with a broth or a soup. And it's typically because when you eat the rice, and you have all this dry food, the broth sort of helps wash it all down." The mildness of the rice makes it a palate cleanser, and when flavorful soup is added to the equation, a cup of rice suddenly becomes a flavor bomb. As such, ordering soup is a solid tip for eating Korean barbecue that guarantees an unforgettable meal.
The best part is that Korean stews come in different flavors. Kimchi-jjigae and doenjang-jjigae (Korean fermented soybean stew) are popular options that you'll usually find on the menu. You might also come across Sam Yoo's favorite: Soondubu-jjigae, a soy sauce-and-gochugaru-based stew starring soft tofu, often with beef or seafood included.
Why Korean stews are a food group of their own — and how to best enjoy them
There's a term in Korean, siwonhan-mat, which loosely translates to "cool-tasting," though the term can describe hot foods as well as cool or cold ones. It pertains to the bright and uplifting feeling that comes when you eat something tasty and satiating, and it's experienced down to your intestines and stomach. This sensation is often correlated with deliciousness. This can explain, at least partially, why Koreans constantly reach for a hearty bowl of soup with almost every meal — the mix of deliciousness and warmth reverberating throughout the body makes every sip deeply satisfying.
As such, if you truly want to maximize your experience at a Korean BBQ, make sure to follow Sam Yoo's tip. "... [Put] that jjigae on top of the rice and [eat them] together," he said. "As [the meats are] grilling, you just have a sip of stew and eat it over rice. It's just like a side dish almost. It also can be eaten as a main as well," he added. That's why, aside from knowing to flip your meat only once – a crucial tip when making Korean BBQ – you should also never, ever forget the soup. The siwonhan-mat feeling makes for an authentic Korean dining experience and completes the meal to a tee.