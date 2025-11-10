The Korean BBQ Dish That's Just As Craveable As The Meat

Korean BBQ has become increasingly popular in the past few years, perhaps following Korean culture's spread across the globe. Its communal setup and delicious meat options — which you usually cook on the table — make the hands-on experience even more exciting. But Korean BBQ is more than just its meat. We're not talking about merely enjoying banchan, the Korean BBQ side dishes that are served on the table, but something more hearty and comforting. Chowhound spoke with Sam Yoo, chef and owner of Golden Hof, who exclusively told us that jjigae — or stew — is a craveable dish that perfectly complements the whole Korean BBQ experience.

He further explains why, saying, "Soups and stews are so essential. ... It's all about how Korean food is always eaten with a broth or a soup. And it's typically because when you eat the rice, and you have all this dry food, the broth sort of helps wash it all down." The mildness of the rice makes it a palate cleanser, and when flavorful soup is added to the equation, a cup of rice suddenly becomes a flavor bomb. As such, ordering soup is a solid tip for eating Korean barbecue that guarantees an unforgettable meal.

The best part is that Korean stews come in different flavors. Kimchi-jjigae and doenjang-jjigae (Korean fermented soybean stew) are popular options that you'll usually find on the menu. You might also come across Sam Yoo's favorite: Soondubu-jjigae, a soy sauce-and-gochugaru-based stew starring soft tofu, often with beef or seafood included.