For The Silkiest Matcha Latte, Turn To This Kitchen Appliance

A well-made matcha latte is prized for its slightly sweet, earthy flavor; the evenly calm energy boost it gives you; and its silky smooth texture. It combines a finely ground green tea powder with milk and a sweetener of choice. The crucial creaminess of the drink usually comes with the help of a traditional bamboo matcha whisk that aerates the drink with hundreds of tiny bubbles to break up the matcha powder and generate a layer of micro foam at the top. But to get an even creamier, velvetier matcha latte, don't stop with using this tool of the ancient Japanese tea ceremony. Put the drink through a whipped cream dispenser, and enjoy the dreamiest matcha latte of your life.

Baristas typically use whipped cream dispensers — also called cream whippers — to combine heavy cream and vanilla sweetener with nitrous oxide to make instantly whipped cream in seconds. When the canister is sealed, the nitrous oxide is shot into the cream under high pressure, dissolving it evenly throughout the cream. After some shaking for even gas distribution, the device is triggered. No longer airtight, the pressure change in the whipper causes the dissolved gas to expand. This forces out a cream now thickened by an abundance of micro bubbles — and it will do the same with your matcha latte, generating more tiny bubbles than you probably can with a just a whisk. While it's a little wasteful to use a full nitrous oxide charger every time you want a matcha latte, there's no denying the creamy, smooth results. You can even add strawberry syrup to make your matcha latte taste just like spring.