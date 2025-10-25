The Best Wines To Drink With Cheesy Comfort Foods: Grilled Cheese, Cheesy Potatoes And More

Wine and cheese have always been a great culinary match. But knowing which wines to pick with your favorite cheese comfort foods — whether a melty grilled cheese, creamy potatoes au gratin, or even good old mac and cheese — is crucial to avoid the worst food and wine pairing mistakes you can possibly make.

Linda Trotta, Director of Winemaking at Napa Valley's Bread & Butter Wines, revealed in an exclusive talk that fresh, crisp acidic wines perfectly balance the cheese's creaminess. "Wines like sauvignon blanc or a dry (opposite of sweet) sparkling wine do this beautifully," Trotta pointed out. If, however, you're not in the mood for a white, a lighter, low-tannin red like pinot noir or gamay can work equally well to offset the heaviness. "Or, reach for a fruity, lively, and versatile rosé to go with anything cheesy," she suggested.

The easiest way to pair wine with cheese is to remember that heavier oak calls for harder cheeses. Also, young cheeses go well with white or light red wines, while older ones need a touch of sweetness. "My best advice is to experiment," Trotta recommended, emphasizing that keeping an open mind makes all the difference. "And when in doubt, sparkling wine goes with pretty much everything."

Meanwhile, Jeff Durham, a vintner and co-owner of Gentleman Farmer Wines, a boutique winery seated in the heart of downtown Napa, told Chowhound that there are many factors to consider since both wine and cheese come in countless forms and styles. "Whites and reds work well with a cheesy dish," he said.