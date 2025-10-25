The Best Wines To Drink With Cheesy Comfort Foods: Grilled Cheese, Cheesy Potatoes And More
Wine and cheese have always been a great culinary match. But knowing which wines to pick with your favorite cheese comfort foods — whether a melty grilled cheese, creamy potatoes au gratin, or even good old mac and cheese — is crucial to avoid the worst food and wine pairing mistakes you can possibly make.
Linda Trotta, Director of Winemaking at Napa Valley's Bread & Butter Wines, revealed in an exclusive talk that fresh, crisp acidic wines perfectly balance the cheese's creaminess. "Wines like sauvignon blanc or a dry (opposite of sweet) sparkling wine do this beautifully," Trotta pointed out. If, however, you're not in the mood for a white, a lighter, low-tannin red like pinot noir or gamay can work equally well to offset the heaviness. "Or, reach for a fruity, lively, and versatile rosé to go with anything cheesy," she suggested.
The easiest way to pair wine with cheese is to remember that heavier oak calls for harder cheeses. Also, young cheeses go well with white or light red wines, while older ones need a touch of sweetness. "My best advice is to experiment," Trotta recommended, emphasizing that keeping an open mind makes all the difference. "And when in doubt, sparkling wine goes with pretty much everything."
Meanwhile, Jeff Durham, a vintner and co-owner of Gentleman Farmer Wines, a boutique winery seated in the heart of downtown Napa, told Chowhound that there are many factors to consider since both wine and cheese come in countless forms and styles. "Whites and reds work well with a cheesy dish," he said.
Wine pairings that will take cheesy comfort foods to the next level
Linda Trotta revealed that prosecco pairs perfectly with homemade cheesy popcorn. It can also be the perfect accompaniment to a crispy grilled cheese, just like pinot noir. "Prosecco's lively bubbles cut through the richness and complement the toasty bread, while the pinot noir's lighter red fruit notes pair with the savory goodness," she elaborated. On the type of wine that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese, she said that a lush, buttery chardonnay would enhance the dish's creamy sauce without overwhelming it.
Jeff Durham believes that chardonnay is also the ideal pairing for gougères, French cheese puffs, made with Gruyère. "Our chardonnay pairs perfectly with them as it has a bit of creaminess on the finish and nice acidity," he revealed. Meanwhile, Linda Trotta explained that potatoes au gratin work great with a light-bodied, aromatic sauvignon blanc. "This zesty, citrusy wine brings freshness and flavor, lightening up the layers of potatoes, cheese, and cream," she said. She also recommended pairing homemade broccoli cheddar casserole with either a pinot grigio, which "brings bright citrus and crisp green apple notes," or a merlot because of its soft tannins, red fruit flavors, and smooth finish.
According to Trotta, it's a common misconception that cabernet sauvignon doesn't pair well with cheese. In fact, she believes it would shine with bolder cheeses like sharp cheddar, aged gouda, or blue. "The key is matching the intensity," she noted. Durham is of the same mind, adding that we're wired to know what we like. "If you like wine and you like the food, it will work for you," he concluded.