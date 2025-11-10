Alex Guarnaschelli's 3-2-1-1 Vinaigrette Is So Easy And Delicious We Know The Recipe By Heart

Early entrant to the celebrity chef scene Alex Guarnaschelli is a spectacular force in the kitchen. Whether in her role as one of the few American female chefs to ever head a three star kitchen in Paris, as a resident superstar on Food Network's "Iron Chef," or as an intimidating-but-kind judge on "Chopped," Guarnaschelli is ready to deliver. It is clear that she could cook most people under the table with her eyes closed, but she gifts us mere mortal home cooks with easily employable everyday gems like topping dishes with fresh scallions and her revelatory salad dressing that should make its way into your cooking arsenal stat.

Guarnaschelli leans into a 3-2-1-1 ratio for her quick vinaigrette. Though the combo is easy to remember, its punchy flavors are hard to forget. In a post on her Instagram account, Guarnaschelli explained that the base of the dressing relies on three tablespoons of good olive oil, followed by two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, one tablespoon of Dijon mustard, and one tablespoon of cool water. These ingredients get whisked together, and can even be made ahead, to brighten up just about any waiting salad greens with their bright and tangy flavors. Just the idea of her dressing is enough to trigger an anticipatory piquant expectation in the back of your throat.