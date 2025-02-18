Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Meal Is A Pasta Dish That Changed Her Life
If you want to hear about the best thing someone's ever eaten, it's probably best to ask a world-renowned chef about their favorite meal. In 2019, Business Insider did exactly that and chatted with 10 celebrity chefs to find out the best meals they've ever had in their lives. From holes in the wall and street carts to Michelin-starred fine dining establishments, there are a vast array of culinary experiences on the list. But one chef in particular mentioned a meal that, in her own words, changed her life. Iron Chef, restaurateur, and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli claims a dish at La Merenda in Nice, France, was one of the best meals she's ever had.
Guarnaschelli is no stranger to fine dining. Beyond her lengthy resume of cooking at some of the best restaurants in the world, she also owns and runs Butter, a high-end spot for American food and cocktails in Manhattan. But the element she describes as being most important in any dining experience is not only delicious food, but authenticity — and that's exactly what Dominique Le Stanc, chef and owner of La Merenda, a restaurant that focuses on letting traditional recipes shine, brings to the table. "It is truly about hospitality and great flavors," Guarnaschelli told Business Insider. In particular, she gushed about their famous handmade basil pesto pasta wherein the noodles are dropped straight onto the hot pesto right in front of you. It was so spectacular it actually made the "Chopped" judge tear up. "It was that good. And so simple," she added.
La Merenda thrives on fresh ingredients and simplicity
La Merenda is a low-key, no-frills spot, but an absolute institution of Nice's Old Town neighborhood. You wouldn't know it from its unsuspecting exterior, but inside chef Dominique Le Stanc is dishing up some of the freshest ingredients and most innovative yet familiar meals in France. After decades of working tirelessly in Michelin-starred restaurants, Le Stanc had an itch to go out on his own and focus on exactly what he loves to do — cook with locally grown ingredients and share his "sincere, authentic cuisine" with fellow foodies, according to the restaurant's website. And thus, La Merenda came to be almost 30 years ago.
Although the life-changing pesto pasta eaten by Alex Guarnaschelli is a staple, the menu is constantly changing based on the season and what's available at the market. Everything from freshly made pizzas, stockfish, and mussels, to creamy cheeses or chocolate mousse could make the handwritten chalkboard menu on any given day.
Inside, the restaurant is cozy and familiar. Communal tables line the walls and excited restaurant-goers chat with their neighbors as Le Stanc comes around and greets everyone personally. If this experience brought Guarnaschelli to her knees, it's sure to be divine to the average person. But, of course, visiting La Merenda is no easy feat. They don't have a phone, don't take reservations, and there's only room for 20 people at a time — so, it's a gamble that you'll be able to get a seat. And if you do get to go, it's cash only. But if you're ever in Nice and get the opportunity to dine in Le Stanc's domain, you might just find yourself tearing up, too.