Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Meal Is A Pasta Dish That Changed Her Life

If you want to hear about the best thing someone's ever eaten, it's probably best to ask a world-renowned chef about their favorite meal. In 2019, Business Insider did exactly that and chatted with 10 celebrity chefs to find out the best meals they've ever had in their lives. From holes in the wall and street carts to Michelin-starred fine dining establishments, there are a vast array of culinary experiences on the list. But one chef in particular mentioned a meal that, in her own words, changed her life. Iron Chef, restaurateur, and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli claims a dish at La Merenda in Nice, France, was one of the best meals she's ever had.

Guarnaschelli is no stranger to fine dining. Beyond her lengthy resume of cooking at some of the best restaurants in the world, she also owns and runs Butter, a high-end spot for American food and cocktails in Manhattan. But the element she describes as being most important in any dining experience is not only delicious food, but authenticity — and that's exactly what Dominique Le Stanc, chef and owner of La Merenda, a restaurant that focuses on letting traditional recipes shine, brings to the table. "It is truly about hospitality and great flavors," Guarnaschelli told Business Insider. In particular, she gushed about their famous handmade basil pesto pasta wherein the noodles are dropped straight onto the hot pesto right in front of you. It was so spectacular it actually made the "Chopped" judge tear up. "It was that good. And so simple," she added.