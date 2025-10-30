The Simple Way Alex Guarnaschelli Punches Up The Flavor Of Any Meal

Master chef and TV personality Alex Guarnaschelli has built an entire career around perfecting classic dishes made with simple, fresh-tasting ingredients. Naturally, she knows a thing or two about boosting the flavor of a home-cooked meal. Whether you happen to be making one of Guarnaschelli's most popular recipes like her double decker patty melts or marinated skirt steak burritos, or simply preparing one of your favorite recipes, follow her advice and use a refreshing topping like scallions to take these flavorful meals to the next level.

Sure enough, scallions have just the right amount of distinct flavor to give any hot or cold meal a fresh, vegetal, sometimes onion-y upgrade. Though before you start adding this raw topping to all your favorite dishes, make sure you know the primary differences between chives, green onions, and scallions. For starters, green onions and scallions are generally regarded as the same vegetable with different names, making them interchangeable. Unlike chives — which are thinner, fully green, and classified as herbs — scallions are vegetables that are harvested before they're fully grown. And while chives have a more mild, grassy flavor, green onions have a varied flavor profile that benefits a wider assortment of meals at different points in the cooking process.

Additionally, besides adding distinct flavor to the base of certain meals like flavor-rich curry or pasta, green onions are a great way to liven up the color and taste of both savory and fresh-tasting dishes upon serving. Though, to properly follow Alex Guarnaschelli's best culinary practices, keep in mind, when it comes to produce (specifically scallions) nothing goes to waste.