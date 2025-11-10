The Kitchen Cleaner Recall That Expanded Into 5 Million Of The Brand's Products

In 2023, clean-tokers, sneaky sink stink destroyers, frequent scrubbers, and chore-doers were left clutching their rubber gloves and sponges (you really should wash those sponges, by the way) when the unthinkable happened: Their dear Fabuloso was recalled. That's right, the highly scented, colorful, all-purpose cleaner known for getting floors, toilets, and tubs sparkling clean was recalled because, well, it's contents might not have been so squeaky clean as the label implies. Due to Pseudomonas-species bacteria contamination, the Colgate-Palmolive-owned cleaning brand was pulled from shelves. Ultimately, 4.9 million bottles of the cleaner were recalled. However, it should also be noted that 3.9 million of the 4.9 million impacted products never hit store shelves. Additionally, the recall has ended, so you can go back to scrubbing and spritzing with the cleaner (just make sure to not boil Fabuloso on your kitchen stove).

The cause of the bacterial contamination came down to an error in the cleaner's production process. Not enough preservative was incorporated into the cleaner when it was being produced, which made it prone to bacterial growth. The Pseudomonas-species bacteria was found in Fabuloso products made between December 2022 and January 2023. Pseudomonas is a relatively common bacteria that can be found in water, soil, and on household surfaces. In most cases, this bacteria doesn't pose a health risk. However, those with weakened immune systems or with certain underlying conditions can become very ill if exposed to this bacteria.