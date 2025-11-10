The Kitchen Cleaner Recall That Expanded Into 5 Million Of The Brand's Products
In 2023, clean-tokers, sneaky sink stink destroyers, frequent scrubbers, and chore-doers were left clutching their rubber gloves and sponges (you really should wash those sponges, by the way) when the unthinkable happened: Their dear Fabuloso was recalled. That's right, the highly scented, colorful, all-purpose cleaner known for getting floors, toilets, and tubs sparkling clean was recalled because, well, it's contents might not have been so squeaky clean as the label implies. Due to Pseudomonas-species bacteria contamination, the Colgate-Palmolive-owned cleaning brand was pulled from shelves. Ultimately, 4.9 million bottles of the cleaner were recalled. However, it should also be noted that 3.9 million of the 4.9 million impacted products never hit store shelves. Additionally, the recall has ended, so you can go back to scrubbing and spritzing with the cleaner (just make sure to not boil Fabuloso on your kitchen stove).
The cause of the bacterial contamination came down to an error in the cleaner's production process. Not enough preservative was incorporated into the cleaner when it was being produced, which made it prone to bacterial growth. The Pseudomonas-species bacteria was found in Fabuloso products made between December 2022 and January 2023. Pseudomonas is a relatively common bacteria that can be found in water, soil, and on household surfaces. In most cases, this bacteria doesn't pose a health risk. However, those with weakened immune systems or with certain underlying conditions can become very ill if exposed to this bacteria.
More on the Fabuloso recall
The 2023 recall involved five varieties of the cleaner, which were sold online and in various stores. People who purchased impacted bottles of Fabuloso were instructed to dispose of the cleaner and were eligible for a refund on impacted products. Due to the nature of the Fabuloso bacterial contamination, those who owned recalled bottles were instructed to toss impacted products in its sealed container rather than pouring out the product since this could potentially contaminate surfaces.
Proper disposal is vital to prevent Pseudomonas bacteria exposure since infections can be caused by contact with injured skin, eyes, or inhalation. Even a small amount of contact with the contaminated product could potentially cause infection, especially among those with underlying health conditions or with compromised immune systems, though Pseudomonas-species bacteria are relatively harmless for many people. Exposure can lead to lung, skin, eye, and UTI infections. Those with issues involving their lungs, such as cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, were especially at risk of infection if exposed to the contaminated product. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this recall.