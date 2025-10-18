How To Rid Yourself Of That Kitchen Sink Stink Once And For All

Everybody loves a shiny, spotless kitchen. But when an unpleasant odor starts coming out from the sink, that's a clear sign that it needs a proper scrub. Now, there might be many sneaky reasons why your kitchen sink stinks, but the most common ones include trapped food bits and moisture that create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and mold growth.

Investigative chemist Alexis Rochester, who owns Chemistry Cachet, a website where she shares science-based tips for cleaning and health, spoke exclusively with Chowhound and explained that bad smells from the kitchen sink are most often caused by bacteria lingering on its surface. These are usually concentrated around the drain area, where food particles get trapped in crevices and inside the garbage disposal. "Bacteria are caused by food particles and grime that are constantly going into your sink," she told Chowhound.

That said, if you've set your mind on getting rid of these foul smells once and for all, regular cleaning, scrubbing, and disinfecting are the best way to keep them away, according to Rochester. On how she manages to prevent them from coming back, especially in sinks with garbage disposals and slow drains, she revealed that a baking soda and hydrogen peroxide solution effectively removes grime from the drain and surrounding rim. "After rinsing, I also apply hydrogen peroxide to the drain surface, allowing it to sit for five to 10 minutes (this is the dwell time, which is important for properly killing bacteria)," she pointed out. "This kills bacteria lingering on the surface."