Please Don't Boil Fabuloso To Remove Kitchen Odors. Do This Instead

Boiling chemical cleaners is a no-no, but putting a homemade potpourri on the stove will leave a pleasant aroma throughout the kitchen without affecting the quality of the air in your home. Lemons are often used as a natural cleaning agent for their acidity and mild antibacterial properties — and they smell good. You can simmer lemon peels on the stove in a couple cups of water along with cinnamon, rosemary, or aromatic flower petals to create a natural, pleasant aroma. Simmering a half-cup of white distilled vinegar with a cup of water for 10 minutes can neutralize aggressive scents (the downside is your kitchen might smell like vinegar for the next hour or so).

Candles, incense, or room sprays help in a pinch, but they should really only be used in a well-ventilated space. Open the window in fair weather and run the ceiling fan to get the air circulating. Air purifiers come in handy on a rainy day, too. The best way to get rid of a stink is to eliminate the cause and ventilate your space. Otherwise, you're just trying to cover up the smell. When was the last time you scrubbed the microwave or mopped the floor? If you aren't happy with how your kitchen smells, start by taking out the trash, washing the dishes, and removing rotten food to keep your kitchen feeling fresh.