Meet Mahogany Cake: The Southern Dessert You'll Want To Make Every Night Of The Week

If you're looking to rediscover some nostalgic cakes you forgot existed, consider the mahogany cake. A staple dessert from the 1800s, it's since faded from popularity. However, you probably know something similar, as it has a lot in common with a red velvet cake (and arguably, red velvet is a modern day version of the mahogany cake).

Like red velvet, the mahogany cake is pretty self-descriptive. The sweet has a red-tinged brown color that resembles (surprise!) mahogany. These two desserts share a solid amount of DNA, too. Both often use cocoa, buttermilk, and acidic ingredients, but red velvet amps up the color with food dye, while also swapping the old fashioned frosting for cream cheese.

Mahogany cake is considered to be America's first chocolate cake, although its color is not nearly as dark compared to what modern-day chocolate cakes usually look like. The dessert surfaced in the late 1800s, and while there's no precise origin story out there, it seems to have emerged from cooking schools where students were experimenting with chocolate, which was a novel ingredient at the time. Surprisingly, its red color actually came from the cocoa. At the time, cocoa powder was quite acidic and would react with other ingredients in a way that created a red shade. Nowadays, cocoa is typically alkalized, or made neutral, which also makes it less bitter and generally gives it a smoother taste. Non-alkalized cocoa (pictured below) is also not so dark, hence the lighter shade of the cake at the time.