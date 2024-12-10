Is Cake Flour Really Better For Homemade Cakes?

As the saying goes: cooking is an art, baking is a science. While you should feel free to experiment and play around in the kitchen, when it comes to the sweet or savory treats in your oven, certain chemical reactions can only occur when you use the right ingredients in the right amounts at the right times. The success of a cake often comes down to granular details (pun intended), including the type of flour you use.

There are a number of flours, each with a unique purpose, and the difference often comes down to their protein content and granularity. Some of the most common are all-purpose flour, which is the standard flour you're probably most familiar with, cake flour, and bread flour. Using bread flour versus all-purpose flour changes baked goods because bread flour has more protein (11% to 13%), which means it develops more gluten and results in baked goods with greater strength, elasticity, and chewiness. All-purpose flour (9% to 11% protein) falls in the middle of the spectrum, and cake flour (7% to 9% protein) is the least proteinaceous — a fancy word for "containing protein" which is why it's so useful for baking soft, tender cakes.

But is cake flour really necessary? Can you bake a delectable cake without it? According to Anna Gordon, founder and co-owner of The Good Batch bakery in Brooklyn, New York, the answer is yes. "Most cakes can withstand a normal flour," she says.