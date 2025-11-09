The Rare Doritos Flavor That '90s Babies Would Do Anything To Bring Back Permanently
Doritos have been around for decades, thanks in part to Disneyland, but their bright colors and savory, flavorful dust scream nostalgia. Some Doritos flavors are worth hunting down, and for '90s kids, one limited-time favorite stands out: Jumpin' Jack Cheese. Though it has returned at least once since its debut, fans still wish it had a permanent spot on store shelves.
It's not unusual for brands to release limited-edition flavors, and like most short-run snacks, Jumpin' Jack Cheese garnered strong reactions. Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos combine creamy Monterey Jack with a touch of pepper and chili, giving them a bolder, spicier flavor. Fans describe the flavor as a cross between Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch with a little more kick. In August 2025, Doritos surprised fans when it brought back the signature flavor for a limited run at Dollar General stores. This time, the chips came in a white bag instead of the original colorful design. Unfortunately, Doritos hasn't said anything about giving this beloved '90s flavor a permanent return.
Mixed reviews on Doritos' Jumpin Jack Cheese flavor
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the flavor's return, noting that the price was high at $6.49 per bag. But one user insisted, "It's worth the money," while another raved, "I love this flavor! I haven't seen it since the late '90s... didn't even know they still made it." But as with all snack products, there were mixed reactions.
While no one reported outright disliking the chips, a few said they enjoyed them at first but quickly grew bored. One user claimed to give the bag away after eating only a quarter, while another said they were "great" initially, but "I was over them really quick." Limited-edition Doritos can also be tricky to find — some shoppers never spotted them at local stores, while others only managed to snag a couple of bags. But if you do find them, try adding them to other meals, such as a meatloaf topping or a crust for baked chicken. No matter how you enjoy Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos, savor them while you can because you never know when they'll return. Until then, fans are left to make the most of the bags they have and hope the company makes this nostalgic flavor a permanent staple.