The Rare Doritos Flavor That '90s Babies Would Do Anything To Bring Back Permanently

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the flavor's return, noting that the price was high at $6.49 per bag. But one user insisted, "It's worth the money," while another raved, "I love this flavor! I haven't seen it since the late '90s... didn't even know they still made it." But as with all snack products, there were mixed reactions.

While no one reported outright disliking the chips, a few said they enjoyed them at first but quickly grew bored. One user claimed to give the bag away after eating only a quarter, while another said they were "great" initially, but "I was over them really quick." Limited-edition Doritos can also be tricky to find — some shoppers never spotted them at local stores, while others only managed to snag a couple of bags. But if you do find them, try adding them to other meals, such as a meatloaf topping or a crust for baked chicken. No matter how you enjoy Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos, savor them while you can because you never know when they'll return. Until then, fans are left to make the most of the bags they have and hope the company makes this nostalgic flavor a permanent staple.