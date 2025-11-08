Goat Cheese Is Tasty But It's Not Worth The Price If You See This Sign

Goat cheese is loved by many — its tangy taste and creamy texture make it perfect for spreading on crackers, crumbling on salads, or finishing off a pizza. In addition to being delicious and versatile, lactose levels in most goat cheese tend to be so low that the lactose-intolerant among us can also indulge. Price tags can vary significantly in the cheese aisle, so Chowhound spoke with Matthew Rose, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional and Sensory Evaluator, to find out when goat cheese is not worth the price. He says that the biggest warning sign is the price itself; specifically, if the price tag on a package of goat cheese seems too good to be true, then it probably is. "I am not saying that more expensive is always better," he clarifies, "but if the piece of cheese is too inexpensive — especially in the goat cheese industry — the way to cut costs is to cut practices that ensure quality."

Rose warns that a cheap goat cheese may be a sign that the milk has been mishandled, resulting in an unpleasant barnyard-like taste. "When the milk is stored and shipped and sometimes frozen in the form of curds, the structure of the milk molecules will be damaged, and instead of aging into something delicious and milky and bright, it releases undesirable enzymes that bring out the less palatable side of goat's milk," he explains.