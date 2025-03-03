The Key Signs Your Goat Cheese Has Gone Bad

Whether you want to add a luxuriously creamy touch to a burger, give a tangy twist to pizza, or improve a peanut butter sandwich, goat cheese makes a great go-to. Often referred to as chèvre (which means "goat" in French), the versatile product clearly deserves a spot in your fridge — but for how long? In the process of rotting, it will unleash a bevy of clues that your creamy treat isn't something you should eat. One rule of thumb is that when in doubt, the nose knows. Spoiled chèvre will have a rancid scent or one reminiscent of ammonia. However, that isn't the only indicator.

Another clue that goat cheese has gone bad is that it will also look bad. If you see dots of black, green, or blue, mold has set up house in your chèvre. Those noxious dots might also be encased inside cheese that has turned from white to yellow. If it has changed colors, take this as another sign to toss it.

It probably goes without saying that if your creamy cheese has turned to crumbling marble on you, it isn't fit to eat, either. Conversely, it could take on a slimy appearance and texture when no longer edible. When you squeeze the package, the cheese should have a firm texture. If it has turned mushy and even watery, that's a bad sign.