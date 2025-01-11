Here's Why Bagged Salad Greens Are Labeled 'Triple-Washed'

Depending on the manufacturer, salad greens labeled "triple-washed" have likely been hosed down to rid them of any dirt and debris, dunked within an inch of their life in a food-safe sanitizer wash, and then dunked again in a rinse containing only slightly less sanitizer. But even if that process gets rid of 99% of all the nasties on the salad's surface, in the world of food safety, that's not necessarily comforting. It certainly beats the alternative, but the remaining 1% of pathogens still pack enough punch to make you and yours good and sick should you happen to ingest them. And therein lies the essence of what makes this label so confusing.

You've always been told it's a mistake to peel veggies without washing them. But if a bagged salad carries the triple-washed designation, it means you don't have to wash it again. In fact, you probably shouldn't. The washing process gets rid of the noticeable dirt and grime as well as most of the microscopic-sized yuckies on the leaves' surfaces.

Unfortunately, the salad manufacturer's power washer can't necessarily reach all the way into those little nooks along the leaves' veins and deeply bumpy spots. The upside? The pathogens that remain in the hidden places on the leaves are prevented from spreading and contaminating more of the salad because the sanitizer that remains on the salad after the wash stops the contamination from spreading.