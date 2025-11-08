The Unexpected Spice That Adds Homemade Flair To Frozen Store-Bought Lasagna
When it comes to comfort foods, almost nothing beats a lasagna. Hot and cheesy, and filled with anything from filling proteins to your favorite green ingredients a la lasagna verde, there are a lot of ways to go about making this dish. Still, there are so many mistakes everyone makes with lasagna, and sometimes, going with a store-bought casserole is the way to go. To take this pre-made meal to the next level, there is one unlikely spice you should be adding to your homemade lasagna that works just as well with the store-bought version. Try adding a little cinnamon or nutmeg to the mix.
A touch of spice can deepen a lasagna's flavor. It will soften the acid from the tomatoes and brighten the mild cheese. While cinnamon and nutmeg may seem like spices meant strictly for baking, they're actually very versatile and can add more complexity to savory dishes. Cinnamon, for example, contains cinnamaldehyde, a chemical compound that lowers our taste buds' perception of sour flavors. Nutmeg contains myristicin, which adds a deep flavor to anything it touches, so it can effectively round out the high acidity of a tomato sauce-based dish.
To further complete your lasagna, you can even add a sprinkle of sugar to the plate. It will mellow the tomato sauce even further and make the pasta shine. A little cinnamon and sugar will expand the flavors rather than overtake them. (Just be careful not to use too much, or you'll get too far into the sweet zone).
How to add cinnamon to your frozen lasagna
To enhance your lasagna with cinnamon, simply sprinkle a dash or two of the spice on top. Or, to upgrade a frozen dinner even further, let your frozen lasagna cook for about half of the time, then add your cinnamon — and maybe even a few more ingredients.
Once the cheese is just starting to melt, add in your ground cinnamon, then top the dish with a mix of fresh shredded mozzarella and Parmesan. You can even add some red pepper flakes or hot sauce under the cheese to up the heat. The cinnamon will incorporate thoroughly with these other ingredients, and the extra cheese will get nice and browned on top. You can then let the dish bake as usual. (Of, for some extra goodness, put the lasagna in the broiler for about five minutes at the end of its cook time to get the cheese extra browned and crisp.)
If you want even more flavor, think about adding a little nutmeg along with your cinnamon and added cheese. Nutmeg will bring some more peppery and earthy undertones that will enhance the savory tomato flavors and take the other spices to the next level. The choice is up to you. All we know is that with a little cinnamon, and maybe some nutmeg, you'll take your frozen lasagna to a whole other realm of flavor.