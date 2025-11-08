The Unexpected Spice That Adds Homemade Flair To Frozen Store-Bought Lasagna

When it comes to comfort foods, almost nothing beats a lasagna. Hot and cheesy, and filled with anything from filling proteins to your favorite green ingredients a la lasagna verde, there are a lot of ways to go about making this dish. Still, there are so many mistakes everyone makes with lasagna, and sometimes, going with a store-bought casserole is the way to go. To take this pre-made meal to the next level, there is one unlikely spice you should be adding to your homemade lasagna that works just as well with the store-bought version. Try adding a little cinnamon or nutmeg to the mix.

A touch of spice can deepen a lasagna's flavor. It will soften the acid from the tomatoes and brighten the mild cheese. While cinnamon and nutmeg may seem like spices meant strictly for baking, they're actually very versatile and can add more complexity to savory dishes. Cinnamon, for example, contains cinnamaldehyde, a chemical compound that lowers our taste buds' perception of sour flavors. Nutmeg contains myristicin, which adds a deep flavor to anything it touches, so it can effectively round out the high acidity of a tomato sauce-based dish.

To further complete your lasagna, you can even add a sprinkle of sugar to the plate. It will mellow the tomato sauce even further and make the pasta shine. A little cinnamon and sugar will expand the flavors rather than overtake them. (Just be careful not to use too much, or you'll get too far into the sweet zone).