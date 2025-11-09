The Canned Ingredient That Belongs In Your Next Taco Night Spread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When taco night is a regular on the agenda, and you want to go beyond the standard beef or chicken, maybe it's time to turn to a seafood alternative. For general fish options, the best fish to use for tacos is usually tilapia, cod, or mahi-mahi, although you can make quick and easy fish tacos with fish sticks. But when you want to branch out beyond the scale and tail, there's an easy canned ingredient that you can always keep on hand for amazingly delicious homemade tacos: canned oysters.

For some help on the subject, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Charlotte Langley is the CEO of NICE CANS, a sustainably sourced tinned fish company. She knows her way around the can and offered some advice on how to make simple, tasty tacos — just one of the ways to elevate your canned oysters. As for how to go about it, she says "smoked oysters packed in olive oil are my go-to — especially Ekone's smoked oysters. They're rich, savory, and have this clean, briny flavor with just the right amount of smoke." Langley recommends a vibrant, spicy marinade — just a simple mix of fresh lime juice, minced garlic, and some chili oil "to wake them up." Making your canned oyster tacos can be as simple as tossing them in a quick marinade, then right into a tortilla, but Langley offers some more advice on how to refine the operation.