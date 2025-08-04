Why You Really Don't Want Marble Countertops In Your Kitchen

The luxury look and feel of marble countertops makes them iconic, and they are often seen as a desirable facet of your kitchen. However, there are downsides to owning marble countertops that homeowners should be aware of before deciding to install them. We discussed the pitfalls of marble countertops and some alternatives with The Brownstone Boys: Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, interior design duo and HomeGoods Featured Finders. They spoke exclusively with Chowhound to provide answers to our marble countertop questions.

Despite their high-end appearance, one of the issues with marble countertops involves their upkeep. "Marble is iconic but anyone who's lived with it knows it's high-maintenance," Bordelon and Slocum say. Because it's a porous stone that's less dense, marble can crack with a small amount of impact. If you scrape a pan on the surface, or use a knife on it, it will leave a scratch mark. Marble also stains because of its porosity, as it absorbs pigments found in liquids and other foods. This is one reason to think twice before choosing white marble countertops.

Since there are numerous unexpected issues you may run into with marble countertops, it's worthwhile to consider other types of stone when installing kitchen countertops.