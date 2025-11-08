Every cook worth their salt has a lasagna trick. While some swear by fresh pasta, others may insist on mixing different cheeses on top, but the real trick to a good lasagna isn't just in the layering of a well-balanced lasagna — it's about building a deep and rich flavor in the ragù. It should be one that balances out the sheets of pasta and folds of creaminess surrounding it. To achieve that depth, I swear by adding a single spoonful of Marmite.

Marmite (or any other brand of yeast extract) adds a deep, savory undertone that amplifies the complexity that is essential to a true Italian ragù, which is usually accomplished by a slow cook time. Because Marmite is loaded with glutamates, it delivers umami without any meat, particularly for vegetarian sauces. It's transformative, giving meat alternatives such as lentils, mushrooms, or walnuts a richness that they rarely achieve on their own. Even for meat-based ragù, adding Marmite simply amplifies those existing flavors. If you're still hesitant, don't worry, it doesn't actually add a Marmite taste to the ragù, it just gives the sauce a more "finished" feel. A teaspoon is all you need for most recipes — enough to do the job, but not enough to actually taste it.