My One-Ingredient Upgrade For Better Lasagna. (It Always Comes Out Perfect)
Every cook worth their salt has a lasagna trick. While some swear by fresh pasta, others may insist on mixing different cheeses on top, but the real trick to a good lasagna isn't just in the layering of a well-balanced lasagna — it's about building a deep and rich flavor in the ragù. It should be one that balances out the sheets of pasta and folds of creaminess surrounding it. To achieve that depth, I swear by adding a single spoonful of Marmite.
Marmite (or any other brand of yeast extract) adds a deep, savory undertone that amplifies the complexity that is essential to a true Italian ragù, which is usually accomplished by a slow cook time. Because Marmite is loaded with glutamates, it delivers umami without any meat, particularly for vegetarian sauces. It's transformative, giving meat alternatives such as lentils, mushrooms, or walnuts a richness that they rarely achieve on their own. Even for meat-based ragù, adding Marmite simply amplifies those existing flavors. If you're still hesitant, don't worry, it doesn't actually add a Marmite taste to the ragù, it just gives the sauce a more "finished" feel. A teaspoon is all you need for most recipes — enough to do the job, but not enough to actually taste it.
Balancing the béchamel and ragù is key
Having a perfectly tasting ragù is only half the battle. A good lasagna should be a layered conversation of many tastes and textures, and one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking lasagna is forgetting to balance these elements. While Marmite brings a savory depth, it needs to be lifted with some freshness, which can be accomplished with a hit of lemon zest or a handful of fresh basil sprinkled on at the end.
For the cheese vs. béchamel conversation, I'm going to advocate for béchamel, based on my experience of growing up in Italy. It's the traditional way of making lasagna for a reason. While cinnamon may be touted as the unexpected spice you should be adding to your lasagna, I always add a pinch of nutmeg to my béchamel instead, as it brings a subtle warmth to the white sauce that works with the richness below without overpowering it. When you do finally slice into your lasagna (always remember to let it rest first), the Marmite-enhanced ragù will have mellowed into something that is just so savory, complex, and balanced, you'll never make lasagna without it again.