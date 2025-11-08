Ina Garten's Most Fundamental Tip For Soup That's 5x More Flavorful
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Soup is an essential part of wintertime, so it's important that your recipe is made right. While throwing together one may seem like a simple task, there are more common mistakes that occur when making soup than you may realize. From skimping on the fats to improper seasoning, there is much that can go wrong with this dish. Luckily, Ina Garten has all the do's and don'ts of a proper soup recipe. Her top suggestion for making a flavorful bisque doesn't actually involve the ingredients — it's all about what you cook it in. Ina Garten says a Dutch oven is a necessary aspect of cooking your soups and stews.
A Dutch oven is a bulky pot that is designed to keep steam from escaping, typically made out of cast iron, ceramic, stainless steel, or aluminum. Due to it being such a heavy cooking tool, it retains and distributes heat more evenly than a regular pot would. It works on the stove or in the oven and it's great for cooking soups, sauces, meats, and even sourdough bread. For a soup recipe, Garten swears by this pot for browning, sautéing, and simmering to create a delicious and bold result.
How to make soup in a Dutch oven
You may have debated adding a Dutch oven to your cart, but it really is an essential kitchen tool that will upgrade your recipes. When it comes to cooking your soup with a Dutch oven, there is a science behind the process. Don't throw all your ingredients in at once, as a slow cooker is meant to be layered with flavor. Instead, allow each ingredient to simmer and soften to draw out the flavors. Since Dutch ovens hold heat well and for long periods of time, be sure to keep the heat lower than you would for a normal pot. Ina Garten starts with sautéing the veggies and seasonings and then adding the liquid and other ingredients after to ensure a distinct bisque.
Ina Garten's favorite Dutch oven is the Williams Sonoma Le Creuset, which starts at $270. If you're looking for a cheaper version, Amazon has a highly rated one for $100. Making the perfect soup may be mainly attributed to the ingredients, but the tools you cook with can make all the difference. If you've ever felt like your soup is missing some extra flavor, it may be time to purchase a Dutch oven.