Ina Garten's Most Fundamental Tip For Soup That's 5x More Flavorful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soup is an essential part of wintertime, so it's important that your recipe is made right. While throwing together one may seem like a simple task, there are more common mistakes that occur when making soup than you may realize. From skimping on the fats to improper seasoning, there is much that can go wrong with this dish. Luckily, Ina Garten has all the do's and don'ts of a proper soup recipe. Her top suggestion for making a flavorful bisque doesn't actually involve the ingredients — it's all about what you cook it in. Ina Garten says a Dutch oven is a necessary aspect of cooking your soups and stews.

A Dutch oven is a bulky pot that is designed to keep steam from escaping, typically made out of cast iron, ceramic, stainless steel, or aluminum. Due to it being such a heavy cooking tool, it retains and distributes heat more evenly than a regular pot would. It works on the stove or in the oven and it's great for cooking soups, sauces, meats, and even sourdough bread. For a soup recipe, Garten swears by this pot for browning, sautéing, and simmering to create a delicious and bold result.