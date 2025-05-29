The Formula That Gives You Perfect Soup Every Time

From comforting autumnal roasted butternut squash purees to the refined simplicity of Julia Child's Vichyssoise, there's a soup for every occasion. And there are some simple tricks to ensure every soup you make will be a winner. So Chowhound asked Maxine Sharf, the culinary creator and recipe developer behind @‌maxiskitchen, for her easiest formula for a perfect soup, and she says the perfect ratio is 1 part protein, 2 parts vegetable, and 4 parts stock.

The basic framework begins with some pantry staples. "Start with aromatics like onions, garlic, and something from the carrot-celery family," she says. Sautéing those in oil or butter starts the twin processes of the Maillard reaction and caramelization, layering rich flavor into your soup. This is also a good time to bloom spices and add a little salt and pepper.

Once those have softened, Sharf says it's time to go in with some liquid. She recommends stock over broth since it has a heartier texture. Then, it's time to add the stars of the show. Think proteins like chicken, sausage, or legumes and some veggies. But if you plan to puree it, hold back anything you'd like to keep whole. Finally, go in with some greens and add some brightness. "I always stir in something leafy (like kale, spinach, or herbs) and finish with a splash of acid, like lemon juice or vinegar. Taste and adjust seasoning... you'll probably need to add more salt than you think," Sharf advises.