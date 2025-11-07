The Difference Everyone Notices Between Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza And Costco's Food Court Pizza

Costco is known for its bulk deals and abundance of groceries and home goods, but it's also known for pizza — hot slices of pizza the size of your face, served fresh from the food court right after you leave the check-out lines. Of course, depending on when you shop, the food court lines can get pretty long even for just one slice (and yes, you do need a membership to eat at Costco's food court). The store also sells its own Kirkland-brand frozen pizzas, but are these actually worth skipping the food court over? Probably not, if input from fellow customers impacts your decision. The main difference everyone notices is the size — the food court pies are just way bigger and thicker than the frozen varieties.

While both kinds of pizza are from the Kirkland Signature brand, they look and taste very different. Customers have pointed out on Reddit that the food court version is not only thicker but also has more sauce and cheese. One commenter even compared the frozen packs to Red Baron and Tombstone, while another said they were "the worst pizza I've ever had." The criticisms make sense: They're comparing fresh to frozen. After all, how Costco makes its food court pizzas isn't a secret. It keeps hot slices warm and appealing for shoppers on-premise. The same process just isn't practical for boxes of frozen pizza, which typically come four to a pack and are compact enough to fit in the average freezer.