The Difference Everyone Notices Between Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza And Costco's Food Court Pizza
Costco is known for its bulk deals and abundance of groceries and home goods, but it's also known for pizza — hot slices of pizza the size of your face, served fresh from the food court right after you leave the check-out lines. Of course, depending on when you shop, the food court lines can get pretty long even for just one slice (and yes, you do need a membership to eat at Costco's food court). The store also sells its own Kirkland-brand frozen pizzas, but are these actually worth skipping the food court over? Probably not, if input from fellow customers impacts your decision. The main difference everyone notices is the size — the food court pies are just way bigger and thicker than the frozen varieties.
While both kinds of pizza are from the Kirkland Signature brand, they look and taste very different. Customers have pointed out on Reddit that the food court version is not only thicker but also has more sauce and cheese. One commenter even compared the frozen packs to Red Baron and Tombstone, while another said they were "the worst pizza I've ever had." The criticisms make sense: They're comparing fresh to frozen. After all, how Costco makes its food court pizzas isn't a secret. It keeps hot slices warm and appealing for shoppers on-premise. The same process just isn't practical for boxes of frozen pizza, which typically come four to a pack and are compact enough to fit in the average freezer.
Some hidden advantages of Costco frozen pizza
Costco's food court pizza may always be the more popular choice, but despite criticism of the store's frozen pizza, that doesn't mean there aren't multiple advantages to stocking up on it. Firstly, you can have pizza on hand at home when it's more convenient for you, and you don't have to eat it surrounded by shoppers or sitting awkwardly in your car (Costco food court pizza doesn't stay good for long, after all). And unlike the food court's super-limited menu, there are more toppings and crust options to choose from on the frozen shelves. The Kirkland brand sells four-packs of both cheese and pepperoni pizzas, but it also has thin crust versions and cauliflower-crust pizzas with a range of other toppings. And, of course, the store also sells frozen pizzas from other brands.
Regardless of what kind of frozen pies you pick up, you're not stuck with them as-is. The beauty of cooking them at home is that you get to dress them up however you like! Consider sprinkling basil or other seasonings on top or adding sliced peppers, mushrooms, or different cheeses. While you can't swap out the dough, you can drizzle the crust in hot honey or add olive oil for extra crispness. The world is your oyster here, and there are several budget-friendly hacks to elevate frozen pizzas and turn your Costco frozen pizza into something even tastier than the food court version.