Can You Eat At Costco's Food Court Without A Membership?
The Costco food court is famous for its $1.50 hot dog and drink combos and piping hot pizzas, but in 2020, it put the kibosh on grabbing these affordable foods without first coughing up dough for a membership. This was a big change for the retailer, which had supposedly allowed anyone, regardless of membership, to grab a bite at its food courts. However, speaking to Fox Business in February 2020, a customer service representative stated that Costco had the policy "already in place," but it had been "hard to enforce" due to several stores having outdoor food courts, meaning folks wouldn't have to pass the employee who checks memberships at the entrance. Costco corporate was less helpful, failing to give Fox Business an answer about whether the policy was real.
Either way, Costco is now cracking down on memberships like a retail version of Netflix. In early 2024, the company began posting signs at some stores stating active memberships would be needed at the food court. Costco representatives also told The Hill that this is a change that's intended to last, and it will be actively implemented.
However, there has been some confusion over whether or not Shop Cards, gift cards that can be given to non-membership holders, would be accepted at Costco food courts. While one store administrator from California told The Hill that Shop Cards could be used at food courts, an admin in Florida said they wouldn't. For now, it appears there are still some kinks to work out with this policy, so if you have specific questions, you should speak to someone at your local store.
Is a Costco membership actually worth it?
So, is a Costco membership really worth investing in? Well, if you just want access to the food court and nothing else, maybe not. However, if you're going to take advantage of the store's other benefits, it really is a good deal, and Costco's food court, where you can test some fun secrets, is just the cherry on top.
At the time of writing, Costco's Gold Star membership costs $65 per year, and it will give you access to the entire store where you can stock up on tons of food items, including those from Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, which is known for its high quality and low prices. Costco also boasts loads of pre-made foods, including some hidden gems, that fans of the brand swear by, as well as a variety of superb liquors. Basically, if you need it, Costco's probably got it.
Alternatively, you can shop at Costco using Instacart without a membership, but you may pay higher prices for your goods. However, some folks craving Costco pizza have reported being able to order a pie through Instacart by messaging their shoppers directly, as you can't add stuff from the food court to a grocery order via the app. But again, this will cost you more overall, and there's no guarantee that your shopper will agree to hit the food court for you. Ultimately, your best bet is to grab a membership and use it to take advantage of the food court whenever your cravings hit — and maybe grab some groceries while you're at it.
