You Need To See How Costco Makes Its Food Court Pizzas

Considering Costco still uses an archaic paper-and-pen cake-ordering system, it's interesting to see how far in the other direction it goes with making its food court pizzas. The process isn't fully automated, and uses a mix of employees and tasty tech to whip up a hot and fresh pizza in about 10 minutes from start to finish. The first gadget is the dough crusher, which flattens a pre-sized dough ball at 130 degrees Fahrenheit for exactly seven seconds to make the perfectly even raw base. This is then hand-stretched to fit the round baking tray and moved to the saucing robot, which some likened to a record player because the nozzle resembles the needle moving over the record-like pizza base rotating below it.

The next step, while done by hand, is still carefully calibrated as Costco employees weigh out a staggering amount of cheese to spread over the sauced pizza base. If it's a pepperoni pizza, the little round disks of meat are arranged over the cheese. Each pie gets a fixed 60 pieces of pepperoni and Costco uses a 4-3-2-1 pattern for ensuring that every pizza is evenly covered and every bite has equal proportions of meat, cheese, sauce, and crust. Six minutes in the oven is all it takes for the pizza to be baked to perfection, then it only has an hour to get sold before it's tossed. Despite pizza being such a small part of the company's operations, Costco still goes through enough cheesy goodness to be ranked as one of the largest pizza chains in the country.