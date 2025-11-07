The 3-Ingredient Canned Oyster Snack That's Endlessly Customizable

When we think of oysters, we're generally thinking of the raw version. They're nice and briny with a touch of unctuous sweetness. If you're going with fresh oysters, you should know a bit about the best toppings for raw oysters. And, when buying them fresh, you could use some help with the complete guide to buying and serving oysters.

But what about tinned oysters? Even if you're not a fan of the raw version, you might just want to try some out of the can. They can be deliciously smoky or have a pretty straightforward salty brine, but are quite a bit firmer than the raw ones. And they are a key ingredient in a super simple appetizer that you can put together in minutes. So, beyond just the tin, what else do you need to add for a perfect customizable canned oyster snack? We reached out to a true expert on the subject for a Chowhound exclusive. Charlotte Langley, the CEO of Nice Cans (@justnicecans on Instagram), a boldly flavorful and wonderfully sustainable tinned seafood brand, gave us a bit of advice.

Langley says, "I love smoked oysters on Melba toasts with cream cheese — it's been a favorite snack of mine since I was a kid. That combo is nostalgic, comforting, and still totally holds up." It's as simple as spreading a piece of toast with cream cheese and topping with a smoked oyster. But you can substitute your crusty base and add other flavors to customize it to whatever your tastes.