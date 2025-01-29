Check You Freezers: Wegmans Frozen Chicken Nuggets Recalled In 8 States
Attention Wegmans shoppers, you might want to check your freezers for recently recalled frozen chicken nuggets. The chain is recalling 46-ounce bags of frozen chicken nuggets, which were sold in eight states across the United States. The frozen nuggets were recalled due to the presence of bone fragments, which were found the chain's meat supply. This news follows other big recall announcements, including the recent highest risk level Lay's Potato Chip recall and a Paras Premium golden raisin recall. The Wegmans voluntary recall comes after the USDA issued an alert for the products. The concern came to the USDA's attention after several customers found bone fragments in their chicken nuggets.
The impacted items were produced on August 26, 2024. However, some customers may still have bags of the product stored in their freezer. The eight states impacted by this recall are Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.
What you need to know
The affected Wegmans chicken nuggets were sold under the label "Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat" in 46-ounce bags. The bags have a best by date of August 26, 2025 and have a UPC code of 0-77890-25210-9. If you find that you currently have the recalled nuggets, you can take them to your local Wegmans for a full refund. Otherwise, the nuggets should be disposed of and not consumed.
Those with further questions regarding the recall can call Wegmans Food Market's helpline at 1-855-934-3663. The line is open Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET. The line is also open on Saturday and Sunday during the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm ET.