Check You Freezers: Wegmans Frozen Chicken Nuggets Recalled In 8 States

Attention Wegmans shoppers, you might want to check your freezers for recently recalled frozen chicken nuggets. The chain is recalling 46-ounce bags of frozen chicken nuggets, which were sold in eight states across the United States. The frozen nuggets were recalled due to the presence of bone fragments, which were found the chain's meat supply. This news follows other big recall announcements, including the recent highest risk level Lay's Potato Chip recall and a Paras Premium golden raisin recall. The Wegmans voluntary recall comes after the USDA issued an alert for the products. The concern came to the USDA's attention after several customers found bone fragments in their chicken nuggets.

The impacted items were produced on August 26, 2024. However, some customers may still have bags of the product stored in their freezer. The eight states impacted by this recall are Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.