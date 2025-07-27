How To Bake A Moist Cake In A Bread Maker From Start To Finish

If there's one thing humans love to do, it's innovate. This tendency is especially evident in the world of (seemingly) single-use appliances. As soon as one of these helpful little machines hits the market, consumers are already asking, "What else can I make with this?" Case in point, we now know there are many things you can cook in a rice cooker besides rice. This inevitably leads to ingenious and helpful discoveries, such as recipes for microwave potato chips, techniques for cooking whole fish in your air fryer, and methods for baking cakes in your bread maker.

At first glance, options for baking cake in a bread maker may seem limited to yeasted recipes, like the traditional King Cake essential to Mardi Gras celebrations. However, if your machine has a "cake," "batter bread," or "quick bread" setting, you can easily make moist, delicious cakes without ever touching your oven. This hack can keep your kitchen cooler in the warmer months, free up your stove and oven for other recipes, or simply serve as a low-energy hack for making dessert.

Since the bread maker does most of the mixing, all you have to do is prep the baking pan, dump in the ingredients, set the machine, and wait for the glorious beep that means your cake is finished. There's not even any need to grease the bread machine insert, as most of these are already nonstick, releasing loaves of bread and cakes easily once they're done — albeit, sometimes requiring a good shake.