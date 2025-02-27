The 14 Best Bread Makers, According To Reviews
There's nothing quite like the irresistible aroma and flavor of fresh baked bread. Whether you're a seasoned baker or just starting your bread-making journey, if you're in the market for a new machine, you've come to the right place. We've done the heavy lifting for you, scouring reviews, comparing features, and compiling the ultimate list of the best bread makers tailored to suit common needs. From budget-friendly options to machines that bake large loaves, we've simplified the process so you can make an informed decision in one easy read. Let's help you find your perfect match!
A quick pro tip for all bread machine users: While these devices make baking incredibly convenient, bread is still a delicate art. Factors like humidity, the freshness of your ingredients, and precise measurements all play a role in achieving the perfect bake. Even the best machines may require slight adjustments to suit your environment or preferences. With a little attention to detail, you'll be well on your way to bakery-quality bread right at home.
Best all-around
When determining the overall best bread maker, many factors must be considered. The most critical include ease of use, price, baking performance, durability, and noise level. While this list isn't exhaustive, these elements are key to making an informed decision. The Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker is one of the most well-rounded options available.
For under $150, you'll get a compact, lightweight design with a vertical footprint, making it a space-saving addition to your kitchen. Whether you leave it on your countertop or store it away, its sleek design ensures it won't take up much room. Capable of producing loaves of up to 2 pounds, it offers 12 preprogrammed menu options and three crust shade options. One of its standout features is a convenient reminder that alerts you when it's time to add ingredients or remove the kneading paddle. The viewing window is a thoughtful touch, allowing you to check on your loaf as it bakes.
Users rave about its simplicity, making it a breeze to use. For adventurous bakers, the versatility is impressive for such a compact appliance. Beyond bread, it can whip up jam, cake, and even artisan dough for treats like pretzels. However, reviews note mixed results with gluten-free bread, so it may not be the best choice if that's a priority.
Best if you're on a budget
Baking fresh, high-quality bread shouldn't be a luxury reserved for those who can splurge on an expensive appliance. Enter the Elite Gourmet 2 Lb Programmable Bread Maker, a budget-friendly solution for crafting delicious homemade bread. Praised by reviewers as the best inexpensive bread maker on the market, the machine delivers impressive value without breaking the bank.
This Elite Gourmet bread maker offers many essential features in higher-end models. It has preset functions for various bread types, a delay timer, customizable crust settings, and a handy recipe book, all at half the price of its competitors. It also comes with accessories, including a hook designed to easily remove the kneading paddle. Reviews consistently highlight the machine's exceptional quality for its price point. Many users applauded its durability, noting that it holds up even after taking a beating. Its straightforward controls make it user-friendly, and it reliably produces flavorful loaves. It excels at classic bakes like white sandwich bread and whole wheat, and some have even achieved solid results with more advanced recipes like sourdough. However, the machine can struggle to evenly distribute heavier mix-ins, like chocolate chips or nuts. Still, the quality and price point are hard to beat.
Best money can buy
Are you on the hunt for the ultimate bread maker? Our pick for you is the Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso® Plus Breadmaker. This latest model is a significant upgrade from its predecessors, offering a host of improvements that set it apart from competitors and justify its premium price tag. One of the standout features of the Virtuoso® Plus is its innovative heating system, which includes a lid-mounted heater. This ensures every loaf is perfectly browned on all sides, delivering bakery-quality results every time. Additionally, the machine introduces dual kneading blades, allowing for the best results.
Another major advantage is its convenient design. Dual handles on either side of the bread pan almost completely remove the grunt work from the bread-making process. Also, the paddles create minimal holes in the loaf, eliminating the need to remove them before baking and making this a true hands-off convenience. Reviewers consistently praise its sturdy construction and long-lasting durability, noting that while it's an investment, it pays off over time. While some users wish it included an automated dispenser for mix-ins, the machine does alert you with a beep when it's time to add those ingredients manually.
Best space saver
For many of you, kitchen space is at a premium, and bulky appliances aren't an option. Good news: The Zojirushi Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker is a compact, space-saving solution that doesn't compromise quality. This little wonder is all about convenience and we're here to tell you why it's a game-changer for small kitchens.
True to its name, the Zojirushi Mini takes up less than 1 inch of counter space. If that's too much, it features a sturdy handle and weighs just 14 pounds, making it easy to tuck away in a cupboard or pantry. Plus, it includes built-in cord storage, so you won't have to deal with wires cluttering your space. Reviewers love how quiet the machine is. It won't make your kitchen feel smaller with noisy operation. And while it bakes smaller loaves, that's actually a benefit if space is a concern. The 1-pound loaf size ensures you don't end up with oversized bread that takes up space. That said, the smaller size does require precision. You'll need to be exact with your measurements, as the compact design is less forgiving with ingredient ratios.
Best if you have the lots of room
The KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Maker is a powerhouse, measuring approximately 12 inches high and 13.5 inches wide. This appliance is not for the faint of heart or those with limited counter space. But if you have the room, this bread maker offers premium features that make it well worth the space.
The heart of this machine is its nonstick bread pan, crafted with two layers of metal and three ceramic layers, ensuring durability and even heat distribution. The ceramic-coated pan is attractive, offering a healthier alternative to traditional nonstick coatings. The high-grade tempered glass touch panel adds a sleek, modern touch. The automatic mix-in dispenser takes the guesswork out of adding ingredients like nuts or seeds. Dual heaters guarantee even baking, and the machine's precise temperature-sensing capabilities allow it to adjust the baking process as needed.
Reviewers praised the machine's overall performance, with many highlighting the excellent customer service provided by the seller. A few minor drawbacks include the complimentary recipe book using grams and difficulty removing the paddle. This was solved by soaking it in hot water.
Best for beginners
Starting a new hobby can feel intimidating, but don't let that stop you from pursuing your bread-baking dreams. We love the Amazon Basics Programmable Bread Maker for beginners! It's affordable, making it easy to dip your toes into baking without a significant financial commitment. The instructions are clear, the setup is a breeze, and the baking process is intuitive, thanks to its user-friendly settings. It's a straightforward machine that's perfect for those just starting out. While it lacks advanced features, its simplicity makes it the best fit for newcomers, while still offering enough versatility to help you grow more confident as you learn the art of bread-making.
Users love its sleek, modern design, noting that it's sturdy and lightweight. The quiet operation and easy-to-navigate interface are also big hits. The express baking function, which delivers fresh bread in less than 90 minutes, is a lifesaver when you're short on time. An important caveat: some users reported that this machine can shift or "walk" during the kneading process, especially on smooth countertops. To avoid any accidents, it's a good idea to place it on a nonslip mat or secure it while in use.
Best for serious bakers
Seasoned bakers seeking a device that offers extensive personalization will find the Breville Custom Loaf™ Bread Maker an exceptional choice. Beyond its traditional automated programs, this innovative bread maker boasts nine custom settings, allowing you to create, save, and perfect your unique recipes. Whether it's that banana bread recipe you've been refining for years or a new creation, this machine ensures your culinary experiments are in capable hands.
This high-performance appliance caters to bakers who appreciate precision and advanced capabilities. The smart LCD display provides real-time updates on your bread's progress, keeping you informed at every stage of the baking process. Users praised the thoughtful design elements, such as the collapsible kneading paddle, which retracts once baking begins to prevent holes in the loaf. Additionally, the automatic fruit and nut dispenser is another crowd-pleaser, adding convenience and variety to your bakes. The Breville Custom Loaf™ Bread Maker has garnered praise for its durable quality, with many users noting its reliability even with frequent use. To ensure optimal performance, it's essential to thoroughly clean the device after each use, particularly the collapsible paddle, as any residual dough can hinder its functionality.
Best for gluten-free bread
Among bread machines available today, the Panasonic Automatic Bread Maker received the most praise for its ability to produce high-quality gluten-free bread. While this versatile machine offers 20 different settings, it has earned particular acclaim from gluten-free bakers. For those navigating the world of gluten-free baking, the struggle to find a machine that consistently delivers excellent results is real. That's why we believe the Panasonic Automatic deserves special recognition.
Two key features really make all the difference here. One: The dual temperature sensors monitor the room temperature and the internal conditions of the machine, making real-time adjustments to ensure optimal baking conditions. This is especially critical for gluten-free bread, which requires a longer rising time. Two: The uniquely designed kneading blade is engineered to handle firmer, tougher dough that's common in gluten-free recipes due to the absence of gluten.
Many reviewers shared their experience of trying and failing to achieve satisfactory gluten-free results with other bread makers. They were thrilled with the Panasonic Automatic, praising its ability to produce light, fluffy, and delicious gluten-free bread that rivals store-bought options. It's worth noting that many customers reported receiving their machines with cosmetic damage, such as dents, upon delivery. While this doesn't affect performance, it's something to be aware of, as you may need to request a replacement.
Best for the easy, quick bakes
The Oster Expressbake Breadmaker is a straightforward, no-fuss machine that delivers fresh bread in under an hour. If this aligns with your baking style, it could be a match made in heaven. For less than $150, this machine consistently produces fluffy, airy bread with a satisfyingly crunchy crust. For the easygoing baker, it's everything you could dream of in a bread maker.
The Oster Expressbake includes all the essential features: the ability to bake up to a 2-pound loaf, a delay timer, a keep-warm setting, an easy-to-read LCD display, and a convenient viewing window. The express bake option is a perfect addition, making it an even better choice for those who value quick and effortless baking. According to user reviews, cleanup is also a breeze, adding to its appeal. This appliance is ideal for anyone looking to bake basic, homemade bread, whether you're a baking enthusiast or simply want healthier, fresher alternatives to store-bought loaves. There were mixed reviews, however, when it came to baking whole wheat bread. As with most bread machines, precise measurements and following recipes to the letter are key to achieving the best results with the Oster Expressbake Breadmaker.
Best if you like extra features
For the bread maker with the most features, the KitchenArm 29-in-1 SMART Bread Machine stood out as the clear winner. With 29 automatic programs and customizable cycle-level programming, this device is a dream for tech-savvy bakers who love experimenting. It has many unique features, including the one-press operation that allows you to save your preferred loaf size and crust. With so many options to explore, this bread maker is perfect for those who enjoy extra features and don't mind a bit of complexity.
Customers praised the detailed and accurate recipe book included with the machine. The recipes seem tailor-made, and the brand even offers helpful tips like starting with the plain white bread recipe as your first loaf. Additionally, you gain access to the KitchenArm Recipe Cloud, which houses hundreds of extra recipes. The customer service team also received high marks, with some users receiving personalized advice for recipes not found in the manual. Beyond bread, the KitchenArm 29-in-1 excels at making yogurt, jam, and pizza dough. A drawback to note is the flimsy handle, making it difficult to remove the bread pan.
Best for aesthetic purposes
The aesthetic and functionality of a kitchen are equally important, and the Neretva 20-in-1 Bread Maker effortlessly combines the two. With its retro design and sleek, heat-resistant metal body, this appliance exudes a "this is going to go viral" vibe. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to move around, perfect for keeping it on display (which we highly recommend)! Opt for the bold yet timeless yellow finish; it's striking enough to make a statement without feeling overly trendy.
Equipped with dual top and bottom heaters and the ability to self-adjust, this Neretva bread maker ensures perfectly fluffy, evenly baked bread every time. A nonstick ceramic pan is a thoughtful touch, adding to its overall appeal. Users rave about its stylish design and impressive quality for the price, noting how it elevates their countertop aesthetic. Many also praise its practical interface and the consistently excellent bread it produces. Some reviewers expressed disappointment with the limited variety of recipes in the included recipe book. If you're experimenting beyond the basics, be prepared for some trial and error to perfect your creation.
Best for small households
Ideal for students and single- or two-person households, the Briskind 19-in-1 Compact Bread Maker is an excellent choice thanks to its smaller, 1-pound to 1.5-pound loaves. It comes with a collection of easy-to-follow recipes tailored specifically for these smaller portions, making it a practical and efficient option for those who don't need large quantities of bread.
Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to lift, move, and store. Although small, it is mighty, with the ability to make 19 different recipes, from breads to jams and even doughs. Customers love the convenient carrying handle, which adds to its portability, and many praise the loaf size as being just right for one or two people. It's no surprise that this bread maker has become a kitchen staple for so many. If you live alone, the overload and overheat protection features will give you peace of mind. It's one of the least expensive bread makers on our list, making it a cost-effective choice for a single-income household. A few users have noted that the paddle can occasionally get stuck after baking, requiring soaking in hot water and a bit of effort to remove.
Best for large loafs
If you've got a large family that can polish off a full loaf in one sitting, an ordinary bread maker won't cut it. You'll need the SAKI Bread Maker. This powerhouse can bake up to a 3-pound loaf, making it ideal for larger households. Equipped with two kneading paddles, it ensures even and thorough kneading for perfectly textured large loaves.
Got a picky eater at home? The SAKI Bread Maker allows full customization of each cycle, so you can adapt it to your family's favorite recipes. Want fresh bread in the morning but need to prioritize your sleep? The delay timer lets you wake up to the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread, ready to slice and serve. Users love how easy and quiet it is to operate. Its unique design features a longer, rather than taller, bread pan, creating a more traditional loaf shape. The ceramic-coated pan also appeals to families seeking BPA-free products. Some found the insertion and removal of the bread pan to be a bit tricky.
Best for an easy clean
We all have that one household chore we dread, whether it's folding laundry, scrubbing dishes, or cleaning up after cooking. For bread lovers, the Hamilton Premium Bread Maker is a game-changer, especially when it comes to easy cleanup. Its bread pan and kneading paddles are dishwasher-safe, making post-baking cleanup a breeze. Its innovations like these make bread-making more accessible and enjoyable than ever.
But the perks don't stop there. The Hamilton Beach Premium also features an automatic seed and fruit dispenser, a standout feature that adds convenience and customization to your homemade loaves. Plus, unlike many bread makers, users have praised how easy it is to remove the kneading paddles, with no wrestling required. And with its affordable price point, this bread maker offers great value for its features. That said, it's not without its flaws. Some users found the display, buttons, and knob to be less intuitive and practical, which could be a minor inconvenience for those who prefer a more straightforward interface.
Methodology
This recommendation list is the result of a comprehensive analysis based on reviews from multiple reputable sources. To ensure reliability, every bread maker featured here has earned an overall rating of four stars or more and had at least a couple hundred customer reviews. While customer feedback played a crucial role in our selection process, we also carefully evaluated the unique features and functionalities of each model to provide well-rounded and informed recommendations.