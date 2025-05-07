How To Score A Fresh Rotisserie Chicken At Costco, Every Time

If you're a big Costco fan, you're probably familiar with its affordable rotisserie chickens. They're a great deal, with one usually costing around $5. For the freshest chickens, you just have to know what to look for and when to shop.

To ensure the best quality, Costco only leaves its rotisserie chickens under the warming lamps for two hours. To that end, workers mark every chicken with the time it came out of the oven as a way of knowing when it needs to be pulled from shelves. When you head over to the rotisserie section, check the time stamps and look for one that came out most recently. If the selection they have is starting to get a little long in the tooth, just wait: Fresh chickens should be out every two hours because that's when they need to pull the old ones. When you hear a bell ring at Costco, that means new rotisserie chickens are being put out, so keep an ear out for it. There's often a line, so don't go too far; fortunately, if you're serious about getting a fresh rotisserie chicken, there are ways to plan your visit around ensuring you're at the front of it.