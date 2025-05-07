How To Score A Fresh Rotisserie Chicken At Costco, Every Time
If you're a big Costco fan, you're probably familiar with its affordable rotisserie chickens. They're a great deal, with one usually costing around $5. For the freshest chickens, you just have to know what to look for and when to shop.
To ensure the best quality, Costco only leaves its rotisserie chickens under the warming lamps for two hours. To that end, workers mark every chicken with the time it came out of the oven as a way of knowing when it needs to be pulled from shelves. When you head over to the rotisserie section, check the time stamps and look for one that came out most recently. If the selection they have is starting to get a little long in the tooth, just wait: Fresh chickens should be out every two hours because that's when they need to pull the old ones. When you hear a bell ring at Costco, that means new rotisserie chickens are being put out, so keep an ear out for it. There's often a line, so don't go too far; fortunately, if you're serious about getting a fresh rotisserie chicken, there are ways to plan your visit around ensuring you're at the front of it.
Tips for getting the freshest Costco rotisserie chicken
As soon as you arrive at Costco, check the chicken time stamps. They should generally have been stamped around the same time, so now you know the timing of the next batch, which comes two hours after that round. If you have someone else shopping with you, have them on standby to head over to the rotisserie section as soon as the bell rings, or maybe a bit earlier. They can wait for that fresh chicken while you continue to shop. You can also ask someone behind the counter what time the next batch will be available and whether the chickens are put out at the same time each day, which could help you plan better for next time.
Finally, once you get to the deli counter, make sure you pick out the best rotisserie chicken. Since the chickens are usually one flat rate, Reddit users have some easy tips for getting the best chicken with just a quick glance: Go for one with a darker exterior if you prefer a charred flavor, but the lighter exterior color is your best bet if you want moist, softer chicken. Also, if you don't need much chicken, choose one of the smaller ones to avoid food waste.