My Favorite NYC Sushi Spot That Tastes Expensive (Without Breaking The Bank)

There is no such thing as truly cheap, great sushi in New York City. Even the last time I picked up tuna for sashimi from the Japanese convenience store Sunrise Mart, obviously absent any restaurant makeup, it still wasn't what anyone would consider a budget buy. This is, after all, in a town where sub-$100 omakase — the multicourse, chef's choice fish feast — is bumblingly described (with plenty of throat-clearing caveats) as somewhat affordable. And, relatively speaking, it is. So the first time I saw what they could do at Sushi 35 West for a tab in the lower double-digits, I was delighted.

The clear tell that 35 West's chefs were tremendously talented was not the first thing I noticed about the place. That was the Scorsese-light entrance on — you guessed it — 35th Street, followed by a now niche-famous, narrow staircase up to the place, and a couple of chintzy patio tables for what was, in those early, post-pandemic days, still referred to as "indoor dining." But once my order came up, a plastic tray of beautiful nigiri, the obvious quality betrayed the comically unvarnished space.

Unlike its price point peers, Sushi 35 West's fish had clearly been sliced on spec, with evidence of proper knifework, and the kiss of a flame's light torch crowning some pieces. The sea urchin, too, was as good as some I'd had elsewhere for unspeakable sums, and the bursting salmon roe gems were properly marinated to amplify their salinity just enough. All for a total of around $25.