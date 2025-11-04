Give Your Texas Roadhouse Steak A New World Of Flavor With This Simple Request
Texas Roadhouse is known for offering good-quality steaks at lower prices than fancier steakhouses. While it might be known for its beef, make no mistake: There are all kinds of dishes worth ordering, including the herb-crusted chicken. If you're craving a steak but love that bold, herby flavor that comes with the chicken dish, then just combine the two by asking for a side of herb-crusted chicken seasoning when you order your cut of beef.
The herb seasoning is allegedly a blend of a few dried herbs, such as dill, oregano, and basil, plus flavor enhancers such as garlic powder and paprika. Depending on the Texas Roadhouse location, most servers are pretty willing to accommodate special requests. If you have something specific to request, you're better off visiting the restaurant at a time when it's not as busy; it's easier for the server to make a special arrangement. But, asking for a side of herb seasoning is fairly simple. Once it arrives with your steak, there are a few ways to make the most of it.
How to use the seasoning to enhance your steak
You can sprinkle the seasoning directly over the top of the steak for a more robust added flavor. It's a good idea to start with a small amount of seasoning, then taste test to make sure you don't overpower the steak. For a more subtle enhancement, ask for a side of butter, then fold some of the herb seasoning into the butter. As long as the steak is hot, spread a little butter over the top to melt it into the meat, infusing the flavor more indirectly.
Texas Roadhouse offers a handful of seasonings that you can use to enhance just about any meal as long as you're willing to ask. It uses a classic steak seasoning blend on its beef and a mushroom seasoning in its smothered mushrooms, but you can also request a side of those seasonings for any chicken or shrimp dish you order. If you want to make a Texas Roadhouse-style meal at home, the chain even sells a few variations of its steak sauces.