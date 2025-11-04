Give Your Texas Roadhouse Steak A New World Of Flavor With This Simple Request

Texas Roadhouse is known for offering good-quality steaks at lower prices than fancier steakhouses. While it might be known for its beef, make no mistake: There are all kinds of dishes worth ordering, including the herb-crusted chicken. If you're craving a steak but love that bold, herby flavor that comes with the chicken dish, then just combine the two by asking for a side of herb-crusted chicken seasoning when you order your cut of beef.

The herb seasoning is allegedly a blend of a few dried herbs, such as dill, oregano, and basil, plus flavor enhancers such as garlic powder and paprika. Depending on the Texas Roadhouse location, most servers are pretty willing to accommodate special requests. If you have something specific to request, you're better off visiting the restaurant at a time when it's not as busy; it's easier for the server to make a special arrangement. But, asking for a side of herb seasoning is fairly simple. Once it arrives with your steak, there are a few ways to make the most of it.