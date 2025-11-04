9 Dishes That Taste Better Cold, According To Reddit

You've long heard about the merits of having a good, hot meal to keep you going, and also how foods that don't need cooking can help you keep cool in summer. The foods in those two groups don't always overlap; for example, there are plenty of soups meant to be eaten cold, like gazpacho, but these and hot soups aren't usually the same. You have separate hot and cold categories.

Of course, many foods that people normally eat hot can also be eaten cold, when cooled and stored properly. In fact, some of those meant-to-be-hot foods may taste better cold. And they're not always what you think they are. Cooling a normally hot food can change the flavor, or at least make it seem like the flavor has changed now that you're not dealing with the heat burning your tongue and gums. The texture can change, too, in a way that a lot of people prefer. There's a good chance you've had at least one of these hot foods cooled down, and if you're looking for more cold options — or if you just want to find something that you don't have to reheat — we looked at what the helpful food communities at Reddit had to say. Here's a list of nine dishes that taste surprisingly better when cold, according to Reddit.