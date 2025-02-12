The Leftovers You Should Always Take From A Restaurant

Few questions are as difficult to answer as "do you want a box for that?" in a restaurant setting. "Have you dined with us before?" Whether yes or no, the whole schema will more or less remain the same. "Still or sparkling?" Neither! Tap is fine. "Will that be a wet or dry martini?" This could not get any easier. But negotiating the difference between leftovers and food scraps, evaluating the future use you might get out of whatever remains on the plate versus its eventual prep time and labor, not to mention any packaging that could get wasted in the process? The decision requires more arithmetic than dinner out ever should. The good news is we can make things slightly simpler, as there is one thing you should never leave behind on the table: bones.

Naturally, you probably won't be able to enjoy those lamb, pork rib, and veal bones unadorned for a groggy breakfast after a big night out. But they will endure much longer than something like a couple of ounces of cold potatoes. Once you've collected enough in airtight containers stored in the freezer, you can use them to improve stock or broth for soups and stews, or, in our favorite application, to zhuzh up a Sunday gravy, also known as tomato sauce.