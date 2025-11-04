Why Kirkland Spices Might Not Be The Deal You Think They Are

Costco is known for offering wholesale, bulk items that cost less per unit than a standard grocery store. It's perfect for big families or those who go through certain products quickly, and customers rave about many must-buy items at Costco from its Kirkland Signature brand – but you might want to avoid the Kirkland spices. This has less to do with the quality and more to do with the size of the spices; they'll often lose their freshness before you're done with them.

Bigger isn't always better. When it comes to spice jars, you don't want to buy enough dried oregano or garlic powder to last you five years. As spices sit in their jar, they lose flavor over time, meaning a freshly-opened bottle of paprika will taste better than the same bottle would a few years later. Since Kirkland spices come in massive containers that weigh more than a pound, unless you're using an exorbitant amount of a certain spice, you're better off buying smaller, standard-sized spices from a regular grocery store and just replacing them more frequently. Using old spices is a seasoning mistake that will result in a less-flavorful meal.