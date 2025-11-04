The Reality Behind The Trader Joe's 'Fake Food' Conspiracy

The Trader Joe's "fake food" conspiracy sounds a lot more ominous than it is, which should come as a relief to anyone who's enjoyed the chain's flurry of constantly rotating in-house branded offerings. Like most major supermarket chains, Trader Joe's gets its fair share of criticism, and some of it is justified. For one, there are many who claim Trader Joe's fresh produce tends to go bad quickly, and the reasons for it can range from the type of packaging to the quality of produce being sourced. The fake food conspiracy comes from a customer questioning quite the opposite — the seemingly long shelf life of a cooked chicken dish.

A TikTok explanation posted by @foodsciencebabe in response (which also features the original "fake food" video) clarifies the whole issue, and also points out how such claims, without adequate research, can spark rumors. Indeed, the video claiming Trader Joe's sells fake food bases it on the chicken dish in question having a shelf life of a month, which isn't quite out of the ordinary. Sure, regular chicken meat, if left outside for that long, would spoil. But the "fake food" argument completely disregards the multitude of preservation methods that most foods use in order to give them a longer shelf life and keep them safe to consume. In fact, a few years ago, a similar video of a person claiming that McDonald's burgers don't rot had gone viral. While such questions veer towards sensationalism in trying to hint at ominous additives or substitutions made to everyday food, it's worth taking a closer look at just what goes into giving the products stocked by large chains a longer shelf life.