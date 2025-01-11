Is It True That McDonald's Burgers Don't Rot? Here's What We Know

Back in 2020, a viral video (and plenty of ensuing news stories) claimed that a woman had stored a McDonald's burger and fries in a closet for 24 years — and that the food hadn't rotted. But it wasn't even the first time such claims had been made. In 2015, an Icelandic man revealed that he'd kept a McDonald's burger for six years without it decomposing. And in 2008, a teacher also claimed she'd stored a burger for 12 years, and that it looked similar to a freshly-bought product. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, none of these people seem to have tried tasting their well-aged hamburgers.)

Go on YouTube or social media, and it's not hard to find other people making similar claims, accompanied by general speculation that these burgers are so full of preservatives, chemicals, or even just salt that they don't break down. So, are all these people right that McDonald's burgers really don't rot? Unfortunately, the answer is a somewhat unsatisfying "It depends."

Unsurprisingly, McDonald's is not a fan of such claims and has even published rebuttals online, asserting that its food does indeed rot — and also arguing that there's nothing weird in there, and that McDonald's uses USDA-inspected beef. Why didn't the various viral burgers fail to rot? It's about the way they were stored, says the company. And other independent sources have backed this up.