12 Foods That Don't Last In Storage Like You Think

If you store your nuts in the pantry and forget about them for a while, you're not alone. Take a peek into any kitchen, and that's where you're likely to find the peanuts, cashews, and mixed nuts. The problem with this room-temperature approach to storing nuts is that the unsaturated fats (yes, those good fats) start to break down in the presence of heat, air, and light, eventually producing free radicals.

This process leads to rancidity, which can taste as bad as it sounds depending on the degree. Once opened, nuts generally have a shelf life of just a few months at room temperature – that's it. If you transfer them to an airtight container as soon as you open the package, that helps mitigate the contact with air that causes oxidation, but temperature is still an issue.

Fortunately, there's a better place to store nuts that increases their shelf life to up to a year — the fridge. Even better than the fridge is the freezer, where nuts will stay fresh for over a year, and even up to three years depending on the variety. It's a good idea to transfer the nuts to an airtight plastic freezer bag or glass container (choose freezer-safe glass if necessary) to further keep oxidation at bay.

