How To Properly Store Vegetable Oils To Prolong Their Shelf Life

There are three factors that you need to combat if you want your vegetable oil to have a long shelf life and not end up going rancid. The first factor is heat. When oil is heated, the chemical reactions that take place cause the oil to break down, and it will go rancid faster. While that's most common in a frying pan (which is also one of the arguments against excessive reuse of cooking oil), keeping your oil bottle right next to the stovetop is going to mean it keeps being heated and then cooled down, two or three times a day for the duration of the bottle.

The next factor to consider is air. This is all about oxidization. If oil is exposed to the air, then it will oxidize faster and therefore start to go rancid faster. Make sure you keep your container closed when not using it, and that the closure is fully sealing the oil in and keeping it airtight. If not, consider transferring it to a new container.

The final factor to consider with regards to the shelf life of vegetable oil is light. Light, especially direct sunlight, can cause damage to your cooking oil as it speeds up the oxidization of fatty acids, among other things. To avoid this problem, you should keep your oil in a dark cupboard, or in a bottle that will help to protect the contents from the light. You might have noticed that some oils, particularly well-stored olive oil and avocado oil, tend to come in green or brown glass — this is to help prevent the light from affecting the shelf life of the oil inside.