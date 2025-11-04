You Can DIY Your Own Pottery Barn Centerpiece Copycat Entirely At Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree can save you a significant chunk of money on home decor, especially if you're ready to get down to a little DIY. Turning the thrifty, usually sub-$2 pieces into something that looks straight out of a lifestyle catalog (like these Dollar Tree pitchers channeling Magnolia Home catalog aesthetics) usually only requires some trusty multipurpose glue like E6000, some good textured spray paints, and a little creativity.
Centerpieces are one place where these Dollar Tree DIYs work particularly well. Because of how pocket-friendly and easy to customize these DIY pieces are, you can make themed and seasonal centerpieces that you can easily change or keep on rotation without having to spend too much. A DIY video by YouTuber KraftsbyKatelyn features a great centerpiece idea using Dollar Tree's Black Iron Candle Holder, along with some Crafters Square MDF Wood Plank Boards and wood pieces from the Classic Games Tumbling Tower Game sold in the store. The project cleverly holds things together using Crafters Square Jumbo Natural Craft Sticks, and covers the bottom with Black Decorative Accent Polished River Stones. While this may seem like a bit of a shopping list, the finished piece rivals a Pottery Barn centerpiece that costs over $150, and with the Dollar Tree version, you'll have plenty of leftovers to use for more projects.
Once assembled, give the piece a high-end finish; there are a variety of textured spray paints to choose from. Pick from a range of Krylon stone texture finishes, or even clay, metallic, and cracked glass textures to perfectly complement the occasion.
Turning Dollar Tree finds into upscale centerpieces
One way to decide what type of Dollar Tree DIY centerpiece you want to make is to figure out whether you want it on a tray or a stand. Trays take up space, but can accommodate more elements and are great for large, festive setups. For a smaller footprint, consider combining the Caterer's Corner Decorative Cake Tray with a Clear Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholders or an upturned Clear Glass Bowl as the base. Always remember to keep the base heavier than the top piece for stability. Mix and match various bases and tops to get the perfect stand-style centerpiece for your table. You can also make a more functional table accessory using a lazy Susan and charger plate to make a Dollar Tree DIY for serving condiments.
In addition to saving money on high-end decor pieces, Dollar Tree DIYs let you make use of even those items that are not so well-reviewed. The budget chain's candle holders, in particular, are very light (since they are kept hollow to reduce cost), making them susceptible to toppling over. Fixing them to a sturdy surface reduces their flimsiness. There are also complaints about the finish of the products, which can be taken care of with a few coats of Jenolite cast iron spray paint.
Remember to give objects the appropriate finish to make them look realistic; wooden bases benefit from a wood-colored spray or stain, and metallic objects (like candle holders) should get a metal finish coating. Not every Dollar Tree item needs a makeover, however, and you can pair your DIY centerpieces with the Dollar Tree kitchenware that looks like it came from Anthropologie to complete the look.