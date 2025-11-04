You Can DIY Your Own Pottery Barn Centerpiece Copycat Entirely At Dollar Tree

One way to decide what type of Dollar Tree DIY centerpiece you want to make is to figure out whether you want it on a tray or a stand. Trays take up space, but can accommodate more elements and are great for large, festive setups. For a smaller footprint, consider combining the Caterer's Corner Decorative Cake Tray with a Clear Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholders or an upturned Clear Glass Bowl as the base. Always remember to keep the base heavier than the top piece for stability. Mix and match various bases and tops to get the perfect stand-style centerpiece for your table. You can also make a more functional table accessory using a lazy Susan and charger plate to make a Dollar Tree DIY for serving condiments.

In addition to saving money on high-end decor pieces, Dollar Tree DIYs let you make use of even those items that are not so well-reviewed. The budget chain's candle holders, in particular, are very light (since they are kept hollow to reduce cost), making them susceptible to toppling over. Fixing them to a sturdy surface reduces their flimsiness. There are also complaints about the finish of the products, which can be taken care of with a few coats of Jenolite cast iron spray paint.

Remember to give objects the appropriate finish to make them look realistic; wooden bases benefit from a wood-colored spray or stain, and metallic objects (like candle holders) should get a metal finish coating. Not every Dollar Tree item needs a makeover, however, and you can pair your DIY centerpieces with the Dollar Tree kitchenware that looks like it came from Anthropologie to complete the look.