Dollar Tree's $7 Pitchers Look Straight Out Of A Magnolia Home Fall Catalog

Dollar Tree is great for picking up functional additions for the home and the kitchen (here are our favorite Dollar Tree kitchen essentials), but you can also find decorative pieces at the chain's unbeatably low prices. The trick is to go into the store with a certain aesthetic in mind and pick out items that can help you achieve it. Otherwise, you might just end up walking past the Dollar Tree kitchenware that looks like it came from Anthropologie, or even the budget chain's assorted vintage pitchers that look straight out of the Magnolia Home fall catalog.

If you were a fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines' home improvement show "Fixer Upper," you don't need to wait till you get a home renovation to channel the couple's functional-chic design aesthetic. Instead, their lifestyle brand, Magnolia, offers a ton of home decor ideas. The catalog has quaint pieces, many of them quite affordable, but if you're looking to save some money, Dollar Tree has some pretty good subs. The $7 Dollar Tree Seasonal Collection pitcher and jug are great for adding a vintage aesthetic to the kitchen and can be used to display flowers or decorative dry plants. They also look great on their own up on a kitchen shelf. Similarly shaped Magnolia pitchers start at about twice the price at $14.99 and go up to $30. While both come with quaint minimalist decoration, it's worth noting that the Dollar Tree versions are metal, while the Magnolia pitchers are stoneware. Therefore, this swap works best if you plan on getting these pieces for decoration and not for daily use, as their similarities are predominantly visual and don't translate to the weighty, soft, and tactile finish that stoneware has.