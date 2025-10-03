The Dollar Tree DIY That Organizes Your Condiments Seamlessly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With just a little creativity, you can use a variety of inexpensive objects and tools to profoundly improve how your kitchen space is organized. Simple hooks, for instance, offer an easy upgrade to the kitchen by providing additional storage and reducing clutter. Dollar Tree is the treasure trove for such pocket-friendly kitchen essentials, and these sub $2 finds can bring the sort of functionality that would otherwise cost hundreds of dollars if one tried to install a kitchen fixture to do a similar job.

The Dollar Tree lazy Susan is one such find. Available for less than what you'd usually pay for French fries, the acrylic lazy Susans from the discount chain are incredibly versatile. They can be used to organize your kitchen cabinets without having to install additional shelving. And, with a few DIY modifications, they can be transformed into a carousel for displaying condiments.

The turntable has a rotating tray that's just about 10 inches wide. While great for storing spices and small bottles, it's too small for larger or wider objects. However, it's quite easy to increase its capacity by simply fitting a larger surface, like a repurposed charger plate, on top of the lazy Susan. A YouTube video by The Daily DIYer explains how such a plate can be fitted using just some silicon gel which helps provide grip to make a handy organizer for your condiments.