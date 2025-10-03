The Dollar Tree DIY That Organizes Your Condiments Seamlessly
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With just a little creativity, you can use a variety of inexpensive objects and tools to profoundly improve how your kitchen space is organized. Simple hooks, for instance, offer an easy upgrade to the kitchen by providing additional storage and reducing clutter. Dollar Tree is the treasure trove for such pocket-friendly kitchen essentials, and these sub $2 finds can bring the sort of functionality that would otherwise cost hundreds of dollars if one tried to install a kitchen fixture to do a similar job.
The Dollar Tree lazy Susan is one such find. Available for less than what you'd usually pay for French fries, the acrylic lazy Susans from the discount chain are incredibly versatile. They can be used to organize your kitchen cabinets without having to install additional shelving. And, with a few DIY modifications, they can be transformed into a carousel for displaying condiments.
The turntable has a rotating tray that's just about 10 inches wide. While great for storing spices and small bottles, it's too small for larger or wider objects. However, it's quite easy to increase its capacity by simply fitting a larger surface, like a repurposed charger plate, on top of the lazy Susan. A YouTube video by The Daily DIYer explains how such a plate can be fitted using just some silicon gel which helps provide grip to make a handy organizer for your condiments.
Customize the Dollar Tree lazy Susan for organizing and serving
Its small size and acrylic construction make the Dollar Tree lazy Susan easy to customize and use around the house in all kinds of ways, including as a tool to organize your fridge. If you're going the DIY route to increase the tray's size, it's worth keeping a few tips in mind.
You can either choose to permanently affix the plate or modify the turntable so that the plate is removable. Both have their pros and cons. A fixed plate is less likely to slip off and will generally be more stable for holding larger, heavier objects. However, it does reduce the versatility of the lazy Susan, and also makes it difficult to clean in case the plate gets soiled.
Alternatively, you can simply line the rim of the turntable's tray with something to provide grip, like Silco silicone sealant. Use the food-grade version if you plan on placing food directly on the turntable at some point. Once the sealant is dry, place the charger plate or any large round plate to increase the turntable's usable area. Remember to center the plate to avoid topples.
Different types of plates can meet different needs. If you want to use the lazy Susan for snacks or to serve small portions of various condiments, consider affixing a sectioned plate, like the Avla snack serving tray. This also makes it a good alternative to a charcuterie board. A shallow bowl or a deep plate to display fruit or serve bread rolls is another option. Irrespective of the plate's size, be sure to avoid heavy materials like stoneware and only affix light plastic or acrylic plates to ensure the lazy Susan doesn't crack.