How Crumbl Violated Child Labor Laws In 6 States

Crumbl Cookies created a massive following after its stores first opened in 2017. Customers could expect different kinds of cookies each week with creative flavors, and thanks to the owners' marketing prowess and understanding of how to use social media to get noticed, Crumbl enticed cookie lovers. It's no wonder the chain blew up the way it did. While it may seem like a great business on the outside, Crumble has proven to have many issues on the inside.

In December 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor found the chain to be in violation of child labor laws at locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington. These violations included workers as young as 14 years old working longer hours than legally allowed and performing tasks that were deemed dangerous for minors.

The work at Crumbl involves operating dangerous machinery and ovens, and it is illegal for children that young to be employed in an environment considered hazardous. The Department of Labor fined Crumbl $57,854 for the violations that involved 11 locations and 46 young workers. The founders of Crumbl faced backlash following the case, with many former employees even explaining their own poor experiences working at the chain.