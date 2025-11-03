How To Fix A Leaky Dishwasher Without Having To Call A Plumber

You walk into your kitchen, and you immediately see that your day just got a lot more frustrating — there's a puddle in front of your dishwasher. While it's natural to immediately start calculating the cost of a handyman's services when you notice that your dishwasher is leaking from the bottom of the unit, there's actually a good chance that you're totally capable of fixing the problem on your own. Chuck Pound, virtual plumbing expert at American Home Shield, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how you can repair your leaky dishwasher on your own — without having to shell out for the help of a professional.

Identifying the problem is the first step when it comes to fixing a leaky dishwasher in your kitchen, says Pound, explaining, "A cracked spray arm, a seeping water valve, and a damaged drain line are a few of the more common causes for leaks." There are a few steps you'll want to take to figure out the cause of the problem. First, Pound recommends taking a look at the gasket door. "You should wipe it clean with warm, soapy water and look for cracks or damage," he recommends. (This is also a smart move to add to your cleaning routine, as it can help prevent a smelly dishwasher.) After checking the gasket door, you'll want to check the drain and inlet hose to make sure they're secure. A dirty filter can also be the cause of a leak. Thankfully, cleaning your filter is super easy — and it can go a long way to prevent dishwasher problems in the long run. Finally, be sure that your dishwasher unit is level. "An uneven unit can cause water to pool and leak," says Pound.