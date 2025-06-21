Avoid A Smelly Dishwasher With This One Easy Tip

Hardly anyone today can imagine life without a dishwasher. But while dishwashers are undeniably helpful by saving time, effort, water, and delivering sparkling clean dishes, they can be quite tricky to navigate and definitely have their flaws. The worst part is that these issues tend to show up when we least expect them.

You might have done everything right: Scrubbed the filter, cleaned and descaled your dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda, and even gone through all of the mistakes everyone makes while loading a dishwasher. But that moldy, mildewy lingering smell coming from inside the machine still somehow keeps spreading through your kitchen. However, what many don't realize is that some slip-ups might happen even after you unload the dishwasher. Believe it or not, failing to leave the door open immediately after the cycle ends and the dishes are out is a much bigger mistake than you'd imagine.

Keeping your dishwasher door open between uses is actually a smart move because once the cycle wraps up, the interior is still warm and damp. By leaving the door slightly ajar, you allow the dishwasher's interior to air out and dry properly, which reduces the risk of the rubber door seals becoming brittle or damaged over time. Leave the door shut, and those seals will never dry out. This, in turn, will promote the formation of mold and mildew in less than 48 hours due to the excessive moisture — an environment these microorganisms thrive in.