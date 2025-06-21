Avoid A Smelly Dishwasher With This One Easy Tip
Hardly anyone today can imagine life without a dishwasher. But while dishwashers are undeniably helpful by saving time, effort, water, and delivering sparkling clean dishes, they can be quite tricky to navigate and definitely have their flaws. The worst part is that these issues tend to show up when we least expect them.
You might have done everything right: Scrubbed the filter, cleaned and descaled your dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda, and even gone through all of the mistakes everyone makes while loading a dishwasher. But that moldy, mildewy lingering smell coming from inside the machine still somehow keeps spreading through your kitchen. However, what many don't realize is that some slip-ups might happen even after you unload the dishwasher. Believe it or not, failing to leave the door open immediately after the cycle ends and the dishes are out is a much bigger mistake than you'd imagine.
Keeping your dishwasher door open between uses is actually a smart move because once the cycle wraps up, the interior is still warm and damp. By leaving the door slightly ajar, you allow the dishwasher's interior to air out and dry properly, which reduces the risk of the rubber door seals becoming brittle or damaged over time. Leave the door shut, and those seals will never dry out. This, in turn, will promote the formation of mold and mildew in less than 48 hours due to the excessive moisture — an environment these microorganisms thrive in.
Don't let your dishwasher interior become moldy
Though seemingly insignificant, following this little budget-friendly tip could even end up saving you between $160 and $300 in repair costs. So instead of taking a risk and later wondering how long dishwashers are supposed to last, spare yourself the trouble and leave the door open between uses for at least a couple of hours. This will promote air circulation and reduce humidity, all while preventing mold growth.
On the other hand, if the damage has already been done and you're now stuck with a pretty funky, foul-smelling dishwasher interior to clean, there's no need to panic because you're not alone. Keep in mind that good airflow, plenty of sunlight, and lower humidity can work wonders to keep all those musty smells away as you tackle the mold buildup hiding in your dishwasher.
Just mix some soap with water and scrub the door seal, along with any other areas where you spot mold. When that's taken care of, the next step includes disinfecting the dishwasher. While you could use traditional cleaning agents or bleach, vinegar is a much safer alternative, as it's not as abrasive. To try this method out, pour a cup of distilled white vinegar into a bowl, place it on the top rack, and run a hot cycle. Once the foul odors are gone and your dishwasher's looking all fresh and clean, you're good to go. But wait, did you remember to leave the door open?