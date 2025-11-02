Why You Should Avoid Draining Your Pasta In The Sink

When going through the motions of making pasta for a quick and easy weeknight meal, once the pasta has been cooked until perfectly al dente, the natural next step might be to drain the water so that you can combine your noodles with sauce. However, just like how not properly salting the water is among the list of common mistakes one makes when cooking pasta as you miss out on added flavor, pouring the pasta water down the drain means your final dish could be missing out on a major textural upgrade.

There's a reason why pasta water is among the foods you should never put down the kitchen sink, and that's starch. It's the secret ingredient behind why leftover pasta water is considered liquid gold. When pasta is cooked, some of the starches are released into the surrounding water, turning it murky. This extra starch makes pasta water an excellent thickening agent and an emulsifier to create a silky, lush sauce that coats the noodles beautifully and affords a more flavorful bite.

Keep in mind that the amount of starch in the water depends on factors like how much water is used to cook the pasta. If you use a lot of water, the pasta will still be cooked well, but the pasta water will contain less starch than if you used less water to achieve the same desired texture of cooked pasta. Furthermore, artisanal pastas made with bronze die-cutting also tend to carry more starch, so they'll yield a murkier batch of this prized, inexpensive culinary condiment.