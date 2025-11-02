The Clever Condiment Storage Idea That Maximizes Fridge Space

Sometimes opening the fridge feels less like encountering your sauce selection and more like encountering a condiment graveyard, the place where condiments go to be forgotten. Somehow, neglected condiments have a life of their own, turning even the biggest shelf into sticky chaos. Luckily, people love coming up with clever tricks, such as using a plastic shoe storage box in the fridge. The idea is a simple one: Fill a plastic shoe box with your shorter condiments and sauces then slide it onto a shelf and just like that, you're much more organized. This is one of many creative ways to organize your fridge, and it works well because these plastic shoe boxes are clear, stackable, and very easy to pull out and see what you have inside. Plus, it's a good way to keep spills contained — if something leaks you only have to wash the box and not the whole shelf.

And if, like me, you're really short on fridge space, there's another move that may be worth trying, which is decanting bulky bottles into smaller jars — this works in fridges and pantries for better uniformity and organization. But the tip here is keeping them smaller so you can store them all together — ketchup next to mayo and mustard beside your chili crisp.